Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

Topspeed figures suggest home team has plenty going for it in bid to halt recent Irish domination

Craig Thake
The Big Breakaway:
The Big Breakaway: looks the best handicapped contender for this year's Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

The top of the handicap may be dominated by Irish-trained runners but it is the British-trained The Big Breakaway (166) who looks best handicapped based on speed figures for this year's Grand National. Indeed, British-trained runners dominate the Topspeed table.

The Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old ran a big race when chasing home The Two Amigos in the Welsh Grand National and should run a big race for the stable which produced last year's fifth Fiddlerontheroof.

Fast-run staying handicap chases beyond three miles are not too common, so it is no surprise that Le Milos (163) is near the top of the figures based on the 146 he clocked when winning the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. His nearest pursuer that day, Remastered (160), is another who should go well. 

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 February 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGrand National festival