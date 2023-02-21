Topspeed figures suggest home team has plenty going for it in bid to halt recent Irish domination
The top of the handicap may be dominated by Irish-trained runners but it is the British-trained The Big Breakaway (166) who looks best handicapped based on speed figures for this year's Grand National. Indeed, British-trained runners dominate the Topspeed table.
The Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old ran a big race when chasing home The Two Amigos in the Welsh Grand National and should run a big race for the stable which produced last year's fifth Fiddlerontheroof.
Fast-run staying handicap chases beyond three miles are not too common, so it is no surprise that Le Milos (163) is near the top of the figures based on the 146 he clocked when winning the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. His nearest pursuer that day, Remastered (160), is another who should go well.
