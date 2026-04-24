'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays

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Ben Jones has revealed he was "sick in the stomach" on his journey home from Aintree and that he felt he could have thrown away his opportunity of a first Grand National success with Jordans .

The King George-winning rider was having his second ride in the £1 million showpiece and came within touching distance of victory, only to be caught inside the final half-furlong by I Am Maximus and Iroko, who pipped Jordans for second.

In the immediate aftermath, Jones expressed his delight at the Joseph O'Brien-trained seven-year-old finishing third, but having pored over the replays since, he believes it might have been one that got away.

He said: "I watched the replay, and I don't think anyone would've felt more sick than me at Aintree. If I could have a re-run, I'd do things a lot differently. At the time, I was delighted, but after watching the replay and looking at how the race developed, it was completely different from how it felt, which annoyed me.

"Genuinely, driving home, I was sick in the stomach all the way. There was no other feeling. You don't get many chances in the National, and all I was thinking was that was my chance and I threw it away. You always wonder what you could've done differently when you don't win a race, but with it being the National, it obviously hurt a little bit more."

Jones had taken the lead on board the 28-1 shot when crossing the Melling Road and was several lengths clear jumping the last, but was eventually chased down by the JP McManus pair in behind.

Jordans and Ben Jones kick for home in the Grand National with eventual winner I Am Maximus (circled) still midfield in the chasing pack

Speaking to Ladbrokes, he added: "There are loads of ways of looking at it. Some pundits have said that's probably the best place he could've finished. There are a lot of other people saying he should have won.

"If I were fifth turning for home and stayed on to finish third, it would've been an unbelievable run and everyone would've been delighted. But because it was the other way around, there's always going to be what-ifs. You're always going to get different opinions, but Joseph's was the best. He said it was a brilliant ride, and if we'd won, it would've been an unbelievable ride.

"That's just how horse racing is sometimes. Joseph was as sound as he could be with me, and he's got a nice one to look forward to next year. For me, it was just a bit of a kick in the teeth, but I've got to see it as a brilliant learning curve, a wonderful experience, and it just means I'll have to give it another go in the next few years."

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