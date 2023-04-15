Delta Work emerges Grand National favourite, stablemate Escaria Ten an Aintree non-runner

Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Saturday morning . . .

Escaria Ten out

The field for the Randox Grand National () is down to 39 after Escaria Ten was ruled out due to lameness.

He was 150-1 and the rank outsider of the field but had run fairly well in the race last season, finishing ninth. He was the ride of Adrian Heskin, running for the McNeill Family. The absence of Escaria Ten reduces Gordon Elliott's team to five.

There are no reserves in this year's National so the race will not reach a full field for the first time since Tiger Roll's first win in 2018, when 38 runners competed.

Delta Work becomes favourite

Recent Cheltenham Festival winner and last year's third Delta Work has been established as the outright favourite for the National on Saturday morning.

He runs for Gordon Elliott and in the Gigginstown House Stud silks famously carried by back-to-back winner Tiger Roll in recent years.

Delta Work is generally 9-1 and clear at the top of the market with interest in Ain't That A Shame reportedly drying up, as he drifted to 10-1. Corach Rambler, favourite in the build-up to the National, is also a 10-1 chance.

Elsewhere, Roi Mage is now 25-1 (from 33-1). He comes from one of the smallest yards in the race for Patrick Griffin but has some good form including a recent second-place finish in Ireland. Cape Gentleman is another capturing some interest, going to 80-1 (from 100-1).

West Balboa is one of the best-backed horses on the undercard, shortening from 5-1 (from 13-2) for the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle ().

Posted at 9am

Going update

The ground at Aintree was changed to good to soft, soft in places this morning following a dry night in Merseyside, and it is forecast to be a dry and pleasant Grand National Saturday.

Conditions were eased to soft during racing on Friday on a showery day in Liverpool - with 3.6mm of rain throughout the day - but a dry night and more time for that moisture to get into the surface means it will ride quicker on Saturday

It is set to stay dry throughout Saturday's racing while it will also feel a bit warmer, with potential highs of 12C.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said on Saturday morning: "We're back to good to soft, soft in places. It was dry overnight and it's just a case of yesterday the rain was sitting in the surface and so it was riding like soft ground. Now we've had a good few dry hours that rain has got through the profile. It's walking nicely.

"We're expecting it to be a dry, mild day and it should be a pleasant one for everybody."

The track had watered on Thursday night when the ground was on the quicker side of good to soft, while no water was needed last night.

The GoingStick readings indicate the ground is slightly slower on the National course, which will be raced on only once for the key race. It is 5.1 on the National course, and 5.7 on the chase and 5.8 on the hurdles track.

The softer parts of the National course are down the back, between Foinavon through to the 12th fence.

Posted at 8am

View on course

Our man David Carr reports from Aintree:

It could be another huge day in the life of Lucinda Russell yet there was no sign of any nerves this morning.

She was one of the earliest arrivals in the press room - where she was cheered to the podium by the massed ranks of media after One For Arthur's triumph six years ago.

Corach Rambler has every chance of emulating his famous stablemate this afternoon, even if he has drifted slightly in the betting from the absurdly short price he was cut to after winning at Cheltenham.

Yet his trainer's biggest concern was having double-booked two potentially overlapping radio interviews and she was even prepared to tempt fate by posing for a photo pointing at Arthur's name on the roll of honour.

I also took her photo on the morning of the race in 2017. Is it an omen?

The big story

The Randox Grand National is like no other and we're set for another enthralling running of jump racing's most famous event.

Will Rachael Blackmore do it again? Two years on from a historic success aboard Minella Times, she partners big-race fancy Ain't That A Shame.

He is one of a host with chances for Ireland, with others from the 26-strong challenge to appeal including Delta Work, last year's winner Noble Yeats, Mr Incredible and the twice-placed Any Second Now.

Britain's best chance has to be Corach Rambler, who is a whopping 10lb well in after his second victory in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Le Milos and Our Power are similarly worth consideration.

Let's face it, they all are. That's the beauty of the Grand National – anything can happen. Enjoy!

Posted at 8am

Market movers

2.25

West Balboa 5-1 (from 13-2)

4.15

Bowtogreatness 14-1 (from 20-1)

5.15

Roi Mage 22-1 (from 33-1)

Cape Gentleman 80-1 (from 100-1)

Updated at 9am

Non-runners

1.45

Banbridge

5.15

Escaria Ten

Posted at 8am

