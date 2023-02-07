Defending champion Noble Yeats heads 85 entries for the 2023 Grand National
Noble Yeats heads the initial entries for the Randox Grand National revealed on Tuesday, with three-time winning trainer Gordon Elliott responsible for a remarkable 21 of the 85 horses nominated.
Noble Yeats became the youngest winner of the Grand National for 82 years when triumphing at Aintree last April as a seven-year-old, partnered by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen on his final ride.
Now rated 167 by the BHA handicapper and second favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next month, Noble Yeats is a best-priced 14-1 favourite to follow up on April 15, while his trainer Emmet Mullins has also entered The Shunter.
Five of the first six home from last year could return to Aintree, with Any Second Now, Delta Work, Fiddlerontheroof and Longhouse Poet all featuring at the entry stage.
Emmet's uncle Willie Mullins won the National back in 2005 with Hedgehunter and went close to adding to his tally with 2018 runner-up Pleasant Company and Rathvinden, who finished third 12 months later. The perennial champion trainer of Ireland has eight horses in contention, headed by Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil, both of them Grade 1-winning novices within the last 12 months.
Overall the entry is down 22 from last year's 107 at this stage, though the number of Irish contenders has actually risen by one to 54.
But it is the Elliott armada which grabs the eye, with the Cullentra House trainer responsible for almost 25 per cent of the horses who could run in Liverpool, where the maximum field will be 40 runners.
In addition to last year's third Delta Work, Elliott could call on the Aintree experience of Coko Beach (eighth) and Escaria Ten (ninth) from the 2022 cast. Other eyecatching candidates from Elliott include Galvin and Conflated – the last two winners of the Grade 1 Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting – as well as Fury Road, who finished third to Galopin Des Champs in Saturday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Nine of Elliott's 21 entries are owned by Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud – three-time winners of the race with Rule The World and dual hero Tiger Roll – while the same owner could also be represented by the Noel Meade-trained Diol Ker.
2023 Grand National betting
Coral: 10 Noble Yeats, 16 Longhouse Poet, Remastered, Stattler, 20 Any Second Now, Ashtown Lad, Corach Rambler, Delta Work, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Iwilldoit, Le Milos, 25 bar
