Dan Skelton: 'We're going to need another rider and Tristan has just improved and improved - we're very proud he's a homegrown talent'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It is always good to have a succession plan in place. It makes business sense, even if it is your own younger brother you are looking to replace.

There is no rush. Harry Skelton is only 36 and is still in prime form among the top jump jockeys with plenty of good years still in him. But champion trainer to be Dan Skelton, 41 on the first day of the Grand National meeting, has already identified another imminent title winner as the man to fill his boots when the time comes.

Tristan Durrell , 24, has been with Skelton since the age of 15 and rode his first winner for the yard in a bumper at Doncaster in March 2019.

He has added nearly 100 more since then and inched closer to the conditional riders' crown by scoring a 50-1 success on Mirabad in the Maghull Novices' Chase.

His trainer said of him: "He's going to be champion conditional, he's a Grade 1 winner and Harry's getting older. We need a jockey in five, six or however many years Harry has got left.

Dan Skelton: "We need a jockey in five, six or however many years Harry has got left" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I'm not retiring him, but we're going to need another rider and Tristan has just improved and improved.

"We hoped he'd be that rider for us and every time we send him out he gets a bit better. We're very proud that he's a homegrown talent, like a lot of the horses. We're very proud of his progression as a rider."

Harry Skelton, who himself had a victory later on the card with Bossman Jack, is equally convinced Durrell – a former champion amateur who won the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Panic Attack in November and rode out his claim back at Doncaster the following month – will be his successor.

"I'm delighted for Tristan," he said. "He's a good lad and he's going to be champion conditional. It's a brilliant end to our season and he deserves it.

"He's got an unbelievable work ethic and we're really lucky to have him on our team. He's been keeping me on my toes, but I've got a few years left in me yet. Nothing will give us more satisfaction and pleasure, when I step down at some point, for him to take over."

Read more . . .

'I can't believe it' - Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough with Mirabad's 50-1 Maghull shock

Dan Skelton hails bravery of Grey Dawning and Solness after they slug it out in thrilling Melling tussle

Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'

Tristan Durrell: 'We were both enjoying the battle - it's not the way you want things to go when you're in a championship race'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.