Confirmed runners and riders for the Topham at Aintree on Friday

Al Dancer returns to Aintree on Friday for his first start since November in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase with a maximum field of 30 declared for the 2m5f contest.

The Sam Thomas-trained ten-year-old won the Grand Sefton on his last start over the same course and distance and will again be partnered by Charlie Deutsch over the National fences.

Gesskille, a nose runner-up to Al Dancer in the Grand Sefton, renews rivalry on slightly better terms for joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Willie Mullins has won two of the last three runnings of the Topham and has four chances, with Paul Townend electing to ride topweight Haut En Couleurs. The Mullins team hold the top four positions in the weights with Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues all set to carry 11st 9lb.

Lieutenant Command, Gold Cup Bailly and Now Where Or When were not declared, allowing Killer Kane, Dorking Lad and Fantastikas into the final field, while Peter Bowen, who won the race last year with Mac Tottie, seeks a sixth victory in the race with Equus Dancer.

Fakir D'Oudairies: two-time winner of the Marsh Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Fakir D'Oudairies faces six rivals as he attempts to rack up a hat-trick in the Marsh Chase (). He will wear cheekpieces for the first time.

The Paul Nicholls-trained pair Pic D'Orhy and Hitman lead the opposition, with Fugitif, French Dynamite, Millers Bank and Minella Drama completing the field.

Brown Advisory second Gerri Colombe is set to go off favourite for the Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices' Chase () after being confirmed for the Grade 1 contest, with the fellow Robcour-owned Journey With Me not declared. Bronn, Galia Des Liteaux, Complete Unknown, Thomas Darby and Sholokjack make up the opposition.

Supreme Novices' fourth Inthepocket is among the final field of 14 for the Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle () alongside the likes of Found A Fifty, Hullnback, Luccia and No Looking Back, who is a first runner in Britain for Irish trainer Oliver McKiernan since 2014.

Cheltenham Festival winners Stay Away Fay and Iroko feature in the 16-strong field for the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle (). Other notable runners include the Gordon Elliott-trained Absolute Notions and Maximilian, who beat Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay on his last start at Doncaster in January.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Topham

Haut En Couleurs Paul Townend

Burrows Saint Patrick Mullins

Ciel De Neige Mark Walsh

Fan De Blues Daryl Jacob

Final Orders Keith Donoghue

Al Dancer Charlie Deutsch

Il Ridoto Harry Cobden

Gin On Lime Darragh O'Keeffe

Epson Du Houx Shane Fitzgerald

Ashtown Lad Harry Skelton

Upping The Anti Rachael Blackmore

Fantastic Lady Nico de Boinville

Battleoverdoyen Kieren Buckley (3)

Gesskille Henry Brooke

Top Ville Ben Thomas Dowson

Phoenix Way Kevin Brogan

Batcio Brian Hayes

Demachine Jonathan Burke

Kiltealy Briggs Adrian Heskin

Numitor Adam Wedge

Hereditary Rule Simon Torrens

Quel Destin Bryony Frost

Hardline Ricky Doyle

Bill Baxter Sam Twiston-Davies

Celebre D'Allen Micheal Nolan

Cooper's Cross Sam Coltherd

Equus Dancer Sean Bowen

Killer Kane Brendan Powell

Dorking Lad Jamie Moore

Fantastikas Jordan Nailor

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.