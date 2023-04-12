Confirmed runners and riders for the Topham at Aintree on Friday
Al Dancer returns to Aintree on Friday for his first start since November in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) with a maximum field of 30 declared for the 2m5f contest.
The Sam Thomas-trained ten-year-old won the Grand Sefton on his last start over the same course and distance and will again be partnered by Charlie Deutsch over the National fences.
Gesskille, a nose runner-up to Al Dancer in the Grand Sefton, renews rivalry on slightly better terms for joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.
Willie Mullins has won two of the last three runnings of the Topham and has four chances, with Paul Townend electing to ride topweight Haut En Couleurs. The Mullins team hold the top four positions in the weights with Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues all set to carry 11st 9lb.
Lieutenant Command, Gold Cup Bailly and Now Where Or When were not declared, allowing Killer Kane, Dorking Lad and Fantastikas into the final field, while Peter Bowen, who won the race last year with Mac Tottie, seeks a sixth victory in the race with Equus Dancer.
Fakir D'Oudairies faces six rivals as he attempts to rack up a hat-trick in the Marsh Chase (3.30). He will wear cheekpieces for the first time.
The Paul Nicholls-trained pair Pic D'Orhy and Hitman lead the opposition, with Fugitif, French Dynamite, Millers Bank and Minella Drama completing the field.
Brown Advisory second Gerri Colombe is set to go off favourite for the Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45) after being confirmed for the Grade 1 contest, with the fellow Robcour-owned Journey With Me not declared. Bronn, Galia Des Liteaux, Complete Unknown, Thomas Darby and Sholokjack make up the opposition.
Supreme Novices' fourth Inthepocket is among the final field of 14 for the Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55) alongside the likes of Found A Fifty, Hullnback, Luccia and No Looking Back, who is a first runner in Britain for Irish trainer Oliver McKiernan since 2014.
Cheltenham Festival winners Stay Away Fay and Iroko feature in the 16-strong field for the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40). Other notable runners include the Gordon Elliott-trained Absolute Notions and Maximilian, who beat Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay on his last start at Doncaster in January.
Confirmed runners and riders for the Topham
Haut En Couleurs Paul Townend
Burrows Saint Patrick Mullins
Ciel De Neige Mark Walsh
Fan De Blues Daryl Jacob
Final Orders Keith Donoghue
Al Dancer Charlie Deutsch
Il Ridoto Harry Cobden
Gin On Lime Darragh O'Keeffe
Epson Du Houx Shane Fitzgerald
Ashtown Lad Harry Skelton
Upping The Anti Rachael Blackmore
Fantastic Lady Nico de Boinville
Battleoverdoyen Kieren Buckley (3)
Gesskille Henry Brooke
Top Ville Ben Thomas Dowson
Phoenix Way Kevin Brogan
Batcio Brian Hayes
Demachine Jonathan Burke
Kiltealy Briggs Adrian Heskin
Numitor Adam Wedge
Hereditary Rule Simon Torrens
Quel Destin Bryony Frost
Hardline Ricky Doyle
Bill Baxter Sam Twiston-Davies
Celebre D'Allen Micheal Nolan
Cooper's Cross Sam Coltherd
Equus Dancer Sean Bowen
Killer Kane Brendan Powell
Dorking Lad Jamie Moore
Fantastikas Jordan Nailor
