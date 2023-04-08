Can Paul Nicholls edge towards a record? Key talking points from Friday's Aintree entries

Entries for the second day of the Grand National meeting were revealed on Saturday and with four Grade 1s on offer it is an afternoon not to be missed. The Marsh Chase is feature but key novices are in action elsewhere and 30 runners are on course to tackle the National fences in the Topham the day before the big event. Here are the three key talking points...

1. Pic D'Orhy heads Nicholls' hope of a big day - and historic season

Immediately after a promising Cheltenham Festival, Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls was thinking of Aintree's riches as he hunts down one of his own records set for prize-money accumulated in a season. That record is £3,646,511 from the 2007-08 season and Nicholls needs just over £400,000 to break it. Friday could be a crucial day for that ambitoon.

Marsh Chase favourite Pic D'Orhy has become a flagbearer for Nicholls this season and victory in the feature is worth £140,000. Nicholls could also sends his two Cheltenham Festival novice winners Stay Away Fay and Stage Star to the Mildmay and Sefton, worth £123,000 collectively.

Elsewhere, Il Ridoto is a contender in the Topham and Knappers Hill has been given an interesting entry in the 2m4f handicap hurdle which closes the card. In total, 19 runners were entered from team Ditcheat, with history on the line.

2. Gerri's Gold Cup trail to begin?

It is an unenviable task, but someone has to take on Galopin Des Champs in next year's Gold Cup and many believe Gerri Colombe could be the new pretender to have him scared.

He somewhat advanced his claims when a strong-staying second in the Brown Advisory last month but here he has a chance to comprehensively prove he is a legitimate contender.

Looking at the entries, 14 in total, the Mildmay Novices' Chase will pose a suitable challenge for him, with Bronn, City Chief and Journey With Me in contention. Stage Star is a possible runner too.

3. Topham weights rise – and outside hopes guaranteed to run

The omission of Royal Rendezvous at the confirmation stage of the Topham means the weights rose 4lb but all eyes are firmly towards the bottom of the handicap as to who would sneak in, and two well-fancied featherweights will get their chance to run.

Occupying the final of the 30 spots is Equus Dancer, a winner of four of five his last starts, and the only runner in the race for Peter Bowen, who won this with Mac Tottie last season.

Elsewhere the Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper's Cross is also guaranteed a run. He is a general 14-1 chance for Scottish trainer Stuart Coltherd.

