Bryony Frost called up to ride French raider in Aintree Grade 1 on Grand National day

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Bryony Frost has been rerouted to Aintree to ride French challenger Rooster Crowing in Saturday's Grade 1 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle in place of the injured Kevin Nabet.

Frost has built up a useful partnership with Rooster Crowing's trainer Mickael Seror during the two years since she relocated from Britain to France, with success including a Grade 3 victory on Good Girl De Faust at Auteuil last September.

On Friday morning Rooster Crowing was a best-priced 20-1 for his British debut, which comes after a career-best effort when third in open company in the Grade 2 Prix la Barka last month.

The five-year-old is essentially a second-season novice and will be making his 19th start over hurdles on Saturday, while Frost will be riding Rooster Crowing for the first time since the pair finished unplaced in November 2024.

Bryony Frost: heading for Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nabet suffered injury in the most unfortunate of circumstances at Auteuil on Thursday, as he was brought down from Penn Kalet on the run-in when squeezed up on the rail by Gabin Meunier, who received a 15-day ban for the manoeuvre which caused the incident.

Based in France since April 2024, Frost had not been due to ride at Aintree but will now head to Merseyside as a vastly experienced substitute.

Seror told the Racing Post: "Kevin banged his head and he lost consciousness so although nothing was broken, he’s out because of that. Bryony knows the horse - obviously not that well but she has ridden him - and she has a lot more experience of Aintree than other French jockeys.

"She comes in and rides work with me regularly so she’s the logical choice to take the ride."

Frost doesn't have a ride in the Randox Grand National but was fifth aboard Milansbar in 2018, while she was unseated from Yala Enki in 2021 on her only other start in the race.

Frost is the reigning womens' champion jockey in France having secured her first Cravache d'Or Feminine in 2025 with 28 wins and has notched nine wins from 62 rides so far in 2026.

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