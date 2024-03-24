Racing Post logo
Britain down to just five horses making Grand National cut after Threeunderthrufive ruled out of race

Threeunderthrufive: four from four on right-handed courses
Threeunderthrufive: could be a Grand National contender in 2025Credit: Edward Whitaker

Threeunderthrufive, one of only six horses trained in Britain currently guaranteed a run in the Randox Grand National on April 13, will miss the race and instead head to Sandown on the last day of the jumps season for the bet365 Gold Cup.

Irish-trained horses have won five of the last seven Nationals and now represent 29 of the 34 sure to get a run in the £1m contest, which this year has been reduced from its previous maximum of 40 runners.

Owner Max McNeill had been keen on a tilt at the National after Threeunderthrufive landed a Premier handicap chase at Ascot in February. The nine-year-old was given a weight of 10st 13lb for Aintree, making him number 18 on the list.

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 24 March 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:29, 24 March 2024

