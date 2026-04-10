Bookmakers reveal their 'nightmare result' for Grand National as star names battle it out for favouritism in £1m showpiece

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Bookmakers are preparing themselves for the "pulse of the betting calendar" in the form of the Randox Grand National, with several horses battling it out for favouritism for the £1 million spectacle at Aintree on Saturday.

I Am Maximus , who won the marathon handicap chase for Willie Mullins in 2024, has been prominent in the betting for several days, but support continues to come for the Dan Skelton-trained Panic Attack , who finished third in last month's Mares' Chase at Cheltenham but has three wins to her name this season, including in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup.

Paul Townend has opted to ride 7-1 shot I Am Maximus, who finished second in the Grand National 12 months ago but has not won since his Aintree success two years ago, and Paddy Power are expecting the ten-year-old to go off favourite.

Paddy Power's Paul Binfield said: "I Am Maximus’s record in the great race speaks for itself, and with Willie Mullins scooping the last two Grand Nationals and master horseman Paul Townend on board, we think he’s odds-on to go off ‘jolly’."

Panic Attack is bidding to become the first mare to win the National since Nickel Coin in 1951 and was around the 8-1 mark on Friday evening.

Binfield added: "Panic Attack has been brilliant all season and could usurp I Am Maximus, especially as she's trained by Dan Skelton, who is having an annus mirabilis. Jagwar is another possible market leader, given he’s well in at the weights after his Ultima effort."

BoyleSports are also concerned about Panic Attack and spokesman Brian O’Keeffe said: "The Grand National gamble continues to snowball on Panic Attack, and she's by far the biggest liability in the book.

"She does have to rewrite history and become the first mare in 75 years to win the big race, but there’s no better trainer than Dan Skelton for punters to have on their side, and she's a nightmare result."

Ladbrokes' Alex Apati said: "A Panic Attack win would be a nightmare for bookies, with one in ten punters backing history to be made on what would be a costly Saturday at Aintree."

Ladbrokes are also expecting a barrage of bets throughout the final day of the Grand National meeting.

Panic Attack: would be a "nightmare" winner of the Grand National for Ladbrokes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The firm's Nicola McGeady said: "Grand National day is the pulse of the betting calendar. With 100,000 bets a minute and €150 million gambled, it’s the ultimate 'people’s race.' From former champions to outsiders chosen for their names, everyone is looking for that winning story."

One of the questions that still needs answering ahead of the National is whether Kielan Woods will ride 50-1 chance Marble Sands .

Woods has been booked to ride the David Killahena and Graeme McPherson-trained ten-year-old, but is a doubt after being rushed to hospital when he appeared to be kicked by a rival when unseated from Mammies Boy at Fontwell on Wednesday.

Officials at Aintree were set to water once more after a dry day on Friday, when the ground was good to soft, good in places on the Mildmay chase and hurdle tracks, and good to soft all over on the National course.

"We're putting 5mm on again overnight to replace the moisture we lost today," said clerk of the course Sulekha Varma on Friday evening. "It looks as though it could be showery overnight, with between 2mm and a maximum of 5mm of rain, but we can't rely on that doing the job for us.

"There's also the possibility of a shower mid-afternoon tomorrow."

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