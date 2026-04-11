'Better than ever' veteran Home By The Lee proves too tough as he completes Cheltenham-Aintree double

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Veteran Home By The Lee demolished his rivals in the Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle to achieve the Cheltenham-Aintree double in fine style at odds of 5-1.

Simply completing the race marked a victory, having pulled up on two previous attempts, but it is a testament to Joseph O’Brien’s skill as trainer that Home By The Lee is operating at the peak of his powers aged 11.

JJ Slevin noted afterwards that he went out with a plan to make it a true stamina test. He sat handily for the first part of the contest behind the pacesetter Hewick. When that rival began to backpedal heading out on to the second circuit, Slevin pushed on. Turning for home, challengers loomed ominously and, approaching the second-last, it briefly appeared the veteran might be swallowed by the pursuing pack.

Yet Home By The Lee’s heart is not in question and, try as they might, none could go past. He had simply run them ragged and powered clear after the last to win by a widening seven lengths.

In completing the staying hurdle spring festival double, Home By The Lee became the fifth horse to do so since 2000, giving Slevin a 13th Grade 1 win.

“He’s a brilliant horse,” Slevin said. “Joseph told me to try and run the sting out of them today. He said, ‘if you’re going to get caught, you’d rather get caught for going too soon rather than hanging on to him,’ so we said we’d try that and thankfully he’s burned them all off."

He added: “It feels like he’s better than ever, and his form suggests that. It’s unbelievable at the age of 11. He has endless reserves of stamina. He could go round again.”

Home By The Lee leads the field in the early stages of the Liverpool Hurdle Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

O’Brien brought a select team of horses to Aintree in wonderful form, leaving with two Grade 1 wins, while Solness was agonisingly denied a neck in the Melling Chase. Despite all his success, the trainer clearly has a soft spot for Home By The Lee.

“I get a great buzz out of that,” O’Brien said. “He’s been around forever and he’s as tough as nails. We said whoever is going to win today is going to have to outstay us and he outstayed them all.

“Unfortunately, Sean [O’Driscoll, owner] and his family are not here, they’re on holiday, but they’ll get a huge thrill from this.”

Take No Chances did best of the rest for the Skelton team, while 5-2 favourite Honesty Policy finished third. The 2024 winner Strong Leader was pulled up.

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