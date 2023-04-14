Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

An expert guide - riding the Grand National course with Richard Johnson

The former jockey with more Grand National rides than anyone with his Aintree assessment

How will you fare in the Front Runner's Grand National quiz?
Richard Johnson provides his guide to riding the Grand National courseCredit: GROSSICK 07710461723

The Grand National start isn't everything. Shortening the run to the first fence has meant there is less opportunity for jockeys to take each other on, although people will still ask, why don't they go slower to the first? The reality is people want a reasonable position and a bit of room. 

My view, however, is it probably doesn't matter where you line up. David Nicholson used to say to me the most important thing was to get into a good rhythm. I'm sure he was right. Over those first few fences I don't think it makes a huge amount of difference if you're down the inner, middle or outer, particularly because you don't meet a bend for such a long way.

In the old days, if you got into the bottom of the first fence, that was that. In one of my first National rides, I fell at the first on Banjo. I got to my feet feeling gutted, looked up and saw four other jockeys in the same boat. As a result of the changes that have been made to the fences, a horse can now make a mistake and get away with it. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard Johnson
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 April 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGrand National festival