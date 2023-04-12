Aintree ground softens on both courses after 15mm of rain - with forecast of more to come

Significant rain has seen conditions soften considerably at Aintree as the three-day meeting nears its start on Thursday.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma had expressed concern over conditions earlier in the week as she considered whether to water, with the going no softer than good on both the Mildmay and National courses.

But 15mm of rain since Monday has eased the going on the Mildmay course to good to soft (from good to soft, good in places on Wednesday morning) and on the National course to good to soft, soft in places (from good to soft).

More rain is forecast through Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday, which could bring a further 5-10mm.

Further showers are likely for the remainder of the meeting, bringing up to a further 10mm before Saturday's Grand National.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.