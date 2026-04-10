Aintree going latest: ground on chase and hurdles track quickens slightly despite 5mm of watering overnight

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The going on Aintree's Mildmay course has quickened slightly following another dry night before the second day of the Grand National meeting.

The ground was described as good to soft on the Mildmay and Grand National courses on Thursday's opening day and 5mm of water was applied to both tracks after racing.

While the Grand National course remains good to soft, the chase and hurdle courses are now good to soft, good in places (from good to soft). Dry weather is expected throughout raceday on Friday.

Speaking just after 7.15am, clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "Everyone was very pleased with the ground yesterday, but the general consensus was that it was just getting a bit quicker at the end of the day, so we put 5mm of water on last night.

"The challenge was it was very windy through the night, so there are a few bits on the Mildmay course which have a touch of good. We've gone good to soft, good in places on the Mildmay, but it's lovely, safe ground.

"It looks like it's set to be a dry day today. We thought that yesterday, but there was a small shower, and there should be some cloud cover today. It'll be cooler, but staying dry."

The seven-race card begins at 1.45 , with four Grade 1 contests and the Topham Chase (4.05 ) over the Grand National fences.

Showers could develop on Saturday morning, with potentially between 2-5mm of rainfall, before clearing for a partly sunny Grand National day.

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