Aintree aiming for good-to-soft going after March deluge aids Grand National track

Aintree will monitor daily to see if the track needs watering after a deluge of rain in March improved the course's condition following the challenging winter weather in Britain.

Tracks across the country were affected by cold and unseasonably dry weather for around six weeks from mid-January, reflected in Cheltenham needing to water in the build-up to the festival to promote grass growth.

But 92mm of rainfall at Aintree in March, well above the monthly average, aided the condition of the Grand National and Mildmay courses before the three-day meeting begins on April 13.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "It's been so far so good. We're in a really good place at the moment. We had 92mm of rainfall in March and it's left us around the good to soft mark at the moment.

"It was more than you could have expected, but it was really helpful for us in terms of the ground and the grass."

An unsettled forecast in the run-up to the Grand National meeting means the need to water will be assessed continually. Last year's meeting took place on good to soft ground, which Varma is aiming for again.

"We have some rain forecast through this week on Wednesday and Thursday but it's dry apart from that, while at this stage there could be some rain around early next week too," she said.

"The rain in March did prove incredibly helpful, given what it had been like previously in the winter, but, as we do when it gets to this time before the meeting, we'll monitor it on a day-by-day basis over how we maintain the track."

William Hill: 11-2 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 9 Delta Work, 14 Mr Incredible, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 16 Any Second Now, 20 bar

