Nicky Henderson considering pitting Jonbon against stablemate Jango Baie as he ponders Aintree Grade 1 options

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Nicky Henderson is considering a step up to three miles with 12-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon , despite a possible shot at history for his stable star should he attempt to become the first horse to complete a hat-trick of victories in the JCB Melling Chase at Aintree on Friday.

The ten-year-old featured among 12 entries for the Grade 1 contest on day two of the Grand National festival, but he was also one of 11 – which included stablemate Jango Baie – entered in the 3m1f Racing Welfare Bowl on Thursday.

Jonbon started the season running over two miles, when he finished second in the Shloer and Tingle Creek, before going one better in a cracking running of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

He backed that up when stepping up in trip to win over two miles and five furlongs in the Ascot Chase, but he was beaten ten lengths into second behind Heart Wood in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henderson reported his 20-time winner in good form following a piece of work under Nico de Boinville on Saturday morning but his assignment at next week's Aintree meeting remains unclear.

The trainer said: "Going up to three miles is something we've spoken about, so we'll see what happens. If you're not entered in these races, you can't win.

"He's in good form and he worked well this morning. He seems in good order, and we'll see how things go this week. We want to keep the options available to him, but he's been very well since Cheltenham."

Nicky Henderson could pit stablemates Jonbon and Jango Baie against each other in the Bowl Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

However, Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie is primed and ready for the Bowl on Thursday, and Henderson said he "could not be happier" with how the seven-year-old has been since the festival.

He said: "He's all ready for Thursday, and he's in very good form. He's done nothing wrong, but the winner [Gaelic Warrior] just seemed to jump in around the third-last. We never saw him. Our boy has run a fantastic race but unfortunately, on the day, Gaelic Warrior was in a completely different league."

Tony Barney, who owns Jango Baie under his Countrywide Park Homes banner, could also be represented at Aintree with BetMGM Cup winner Jingko Blue , who has been given entries for the Grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday and William Hill Handicap Hurdle on Friday.

"He's going to have multiple options," said Henderson. "He's got two entries over two and a half miles, and I might put him in over three miles on Saturday too.

"He's in good form, and it was a very impressive performance at Cheltenham. I spoke with Tony, and now that he's up to a mark of 153, he could easily come into Graded company over handicap company."

If Jonbon lines up in the Melling Chase, he could face a rematch with his Ryanair Chase conqueror Heart Wood . JPR One and Matata , fourth and fifth in the same race at Cheltenham, could also take their chance after being entered, although the latter has been confirmed for the Topham Handicap Chase on the same day. Impaire Et Passe , who was pulled up by Paul Townend at Cheltenham, is also a potential runner.

Dan Skelton is triple-handed with Champion Chase third L'Eau Du Sud , Protektorat and Gold Cup fourth Grey Dawning all in contention, although the last two also hold entries for the Bowl over a longer trip.

Gidleigh Park , Libberty Hunter , Saint Segal and Solness are also in contention to run, but the latter could line up in the Topham on the same day.

Sober Glory heads entries for competitive Top Novices' Hurdle

Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up Sober Glory featured among 14 entries for the Grade 1 ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle .

The six-year-old ran a career-best effort when getting to within a length and a half of Old Park Star at last month's Cheltenham Festival opener, and he achieved a Racing Post Rating 6lb higher than his previous best when winning at Newbury in February.

Old Park Star (green cap) jumps the final flight before beating Sober Glory (right) in the Supreme Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Winston Junior , who finished a close second behind Saratoga in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham, has been entered by Faye Bramley alongside stablemate Lord Byron , who ran a cracker when fifth at 80-1 in the Triumph Hurdle.

Grade 1 runner-up Ballyfad , Sinnatra and Supreme fourth Baron Noir also feature.

No Drama This End looks to bounce back in Sefton Novices' Hurdle

The Paul Nicholls-trained No Drama This End features among 27 entries for the Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle , the fourth Grade 1 on day two of Aintree's Grand National Festival.

A Grade 2 winner at Cheltenham on his first start this term, he backed that up with Grade 2 success at Sandown and then a Grade 1 victory in Newbury's Challow Hurdle in December. He was sent off favourite for the Turners Novices' Hurdle, but a slow start went against him and he never got going before being pulled up by Harry Cobden.

His opposition could include festival winner Johnny's Jury , who sprung a surprise when landing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle for Jamie Snowden, while Willie Mullins could rely on Diamond Du Berlais .

Nicholls could also have one of the leading players in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase with Regent's Stroll , who is one of nine potential runners. The Snowden-trained Wendigo , who defeated Regent's Stroll at Newbury in November, could be one of his main rivals, alongside Brown Advisory Novices' Chase third Salve r.

A field of 59 remain in contention for the Topham Handicap Chase. King Turgeon, New Order and Some Scope have all been scratched, and the market is headed by Madara for the Skeltons.

Randox Topham Handicap Chase latest odds

Paddy Power: 5 Madara, 7 Gentleman De Mee, Will The Wise, 10 Boombawn, 12 Ile Atlantique, 14 Coming Up Easy, Lisnamult Lad, Prairie Wolf, 20 Croke Park, Il Est Francais, Mahons Glory, O’Moore Park, 25 Addragoole, Bill Baxter, Booster Bob, Viroflay, 33 Excello, Firefox, Hitman, Jipcot, Matata, Solness, 40 bar

Aintree Grand National festival day two entries

William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (2.25)

Crest Of Fortune

Doyen Quest

Gold Dancer

Jordans Cross

Miami Magic

Millforce

Regent's Stroll

Salver

Wendigo

ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55)

Ballyfad

Baron Noir

Generous Risk

La Conquiere

Lexington Wood

Lord Byron

Montemares

Mr McLoughlan

Rooster Cowing

Sinnatra

Sober Glory

Starting Fifteen

Storming George

Winston Junior

JCB Melling Chase (3.30)

Gidleigh Park

Grey Dawning

Heart Wood

Impaire Et Passe

JPR One

Jonbon

L'Eau du Sud

Libberty Hunter

Matata

Protektorat

Saint Segal

Solness

Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40)

Catchintsavo

Dalston Lad

Diamond du Berlais

Frankie John

Gatineau Park

Good Girl Kathlen

Harbour Island

Hold The Serve

Johnny's Jury

Kaka's Cousin

Kripticjim

Legendary Luke

Masked Man

Mondoui'boy

No Drama This End

Quantum Quest

Seaniecon

Shadow Paddy

Stride On

Supreme Malinas

Talk To The Man

The Big Clubman

The Blue Room

Tormund Giantsbane

Ubatuba

Zanoosh

Zeus Power

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