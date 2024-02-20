Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
19:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
19:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed

Gavin Sheehan wasn't the only one having a great time on Boxing Day.
Hewick: plenty of trainers will be hoping he runs in the Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings picks out some of the main talking points following the announcements of the weights for the 2024 Randox Grand National. . .

Hewick could become even more popular

He is arguably the most popular jumps horse in training given the rags to riches fairytale, but Hewick will earn even more fans if he turns up in the Grand National off 169 and carrying 11st 12lb, especially his rival trainers and owners. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 20 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:52, 20 February 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival