A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings picks out some of the main talking points following the announcements of the weights for the 2024 Randox Grand National. . .

Hewick could become even more popular

He is arguably the most popular jumps horse in training given the rags to riches fairytale, but Hewick will earn even more fans if he turns up in the Grand National off 169 and carrying 11st 12lb, especially his rival trainers and owners.