2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won

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Find out where your selections finished in the 2026 Randox Grand National , the world's most famous chase run at Aintree over 4m2½f and watched by millions worldwide.

2026 Grand National finishing positions

Grand National each-way places offered by major bookmakers

Depending on which bookmaker you have placed your bet with, you may be able to get a payout even if your horse finished as low as seventh. Here is a list of the major bookmakers and how many each-way places they are paying out on. If you have bet win-only you will not receive a payout if your horse finished anywhere other than first.

Betfred - 6 places

bet365 - 6 places

Sky Bet - 7 places

Paddy Power - 6 places

William Hill - 5 places

Betfair - 6 places

Ladbrokes - 5 places

Coral - 5 places

More sporting action to come

Boxing: Fury vs Makhmudov

The Grand National may be run, but the action is far from over. Boxing takes centre stage tonight as Tyson Fury returns after 16 months out to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in London. It’s a huge moment for the former champion, and there’s a standout 50-1 offer from Paddy Power.

Football: Both Manchester clubs in action

Manchester City head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 4.30pm as they look to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal, while Manchester United host Leeds United on Monday night in the latest instalment of the Roses rivalry, as Leeds look to secure their Premier League safety.



You can get 50-1 odds boosts with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

More 2026 Grand National finishing positions

11 Answer To Kayf 100-1

12 Gorgeous Tom 20-1

13 Imperial Saint 50-1

14 Haiti Couleurs 28-1

15 Twig 40-1

16 Firefox 40-1

Did not finish

UR Grangeclare West 9-1

UR Perceval Legallois 33-1

F Top Of The Bill 50-1

PU The Real Whacker 50-1

UR Jagwar 17-2

PU Amirite 100-1

UR Oscars Brother 14-1

F Quai De Bourbon 33-1

F Gerri Colombe 33-1

UR Captain Cody 22-1

F Panic Attack 7-1

UR Banbridge 33-1

F Stellar Story 33-1

UR Beauport 80-1

PU Lecky Watson 50-1

F Mr Vango 66-1

F Marble Sands 66-1

PU Spanish Harlem 50-1

Read more . . .

Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble

'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam

'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win

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