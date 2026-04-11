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2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
Find out where your selections finished in the 2026 Randox Grand National, the world's most famous chase run at Aintree over 4m2½f and watched by millions worldwide.
2026 Grand National finishing positions
1 I Am Maximus 9-2f
2 Iroko 18-1
3 Jordans 28-1
4 Johnnywho 12-1
5 High Class Hero 66-1
6 Favori De Champdou 40-1
7 Final Orders 22-1
8 Champ Kiely 25-1
9 Three Card Brag 50-1
10 Monty’s Star 14-1
- Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Grand National each-way places offered by major bookmakers
Depending on which bookmaker you have placed your bet with, you may be able to get a payout even if your horse finished as low as seventh. Here is a list of the major bookmakers and how many each-way places they are paying out on. If you have bet win-only you will not receive a payout if your horse finished anywhere other than first.
Betfred - 6 places
bet365 - 6 places
Sky Bet - 7 places
Paddy Power - 6 places
William Hill - 5 places
Betfair - 6 places
Ladbrokes - 5 places
Coral - 5 places
More sporting action to come
Boxing: Fury vs Makhmudov
The Grand National may be run, but the action is far from over. Boxing takes centre stage tonight as Tyson Fury returns after 16 months out to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in London. It’s a huge moment for the former champion, and there’s a standout 50-1 offer from Paddy Power.
Football: Both Manchester clubs in action
Manchester City head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 4.30pm as they look to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal, while Manchester United host Leeds United on Monday night in the latest instalment of the Roses rivalry, as Leeds look to secure their Premier League safety.
You can get 50-1 odds boosts with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
More 2026 Grand National finishing positions
11 Answer To Kayf 100-1
12 Gorgeous Tom 20-1
13 Imperial Saint 50-1
14 Haiti Couleurs 28-1
15 Twig 40-1
16 Firefox 40-1
Did not finish
UR Grangeclare West 9-1
UR Perceval Legallois 33-1
F Top Of The Bill 50-1
PU The Real Whacker 50-1
UR Jagwar 17-2
PU Amirite 100-1
UR Oscars Brother 14-1
F Quai De Bourbon 33-1
F Gerri Colombe 33-1
UR Captain Cody 22-1
F Panic Attack 7-1
UR Banbridge 33-1
F Stellar Story 33-1
UR Beauport 80-1
PU Lecky Watson 50-1
F Mr Vango 66-1
F Marble Sands 66-1
PU Spanish Harlem 50-1
Read more . . .
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
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Published on inGrand National festival
Last updated
- 'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
- 'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
- 'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
- Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race
- 'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details
- 'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
- 'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
- 'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
- Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race
- 'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details