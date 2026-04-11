2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners

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A field of 34 runners will go to post for the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree on Saturday, but who will come out on top in the Randox Grand National (4.00) ? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV at 4pm.

Keith's view: Won the race in 2024 and, although only second last year, he looked so at ease going around Aintree that you think he could do it every day. His form this season suggests he's as good as ever, so if your main concern is getting something back from the bookies then backing this lad each-way is the most reliable option. Incidentally, don't accept less than six places each-way on the National nowadays.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "He goes there in great form. I think the ground will be fine for him and he’s in great order. I’m very happy with a clear run that he’ll go very close."

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: The class act of the whole race, he's won and been beaten a nose in the last two runnings of the King George, Kempton's Boxing Day showpiece. Suits good ground and a flat track, so that much is in his favour but there are doubts about him seeing out the trip.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "Banbridge is a nice, economical jumper and he relaxes very well. He loves flat tracks and nice ground so if he gets in a nice rhythm for the first mile, he could give JJ [Slevin] a great ride. Stamina is obviously the big question mark but hopefully we get far enough to find out."

Banbridge 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Keith's view: Some shrewd observers made this horse the moral winner last year, when he raced closer to the strong pace than the horses that beat him. I never quite bought that theory, but he is clearly back to his best after winning the race Nick Rockett used as a launchpad last year.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "He has been doing plenty for me at home and likes the track having finished third last year."

Grangeclare West 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Hasn't shown his best in two years, despite last time when he won for the first time since April 2024. If he was the force of old, you fancy his trainer would be making more use of him in the ongoing title race in Ireland.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Gordon Elliott: "This race has always been on our mind for him. He's got better with every run since he came back and he's obvious got some very good Grade 1 form from a few years ago. Jack [Kennedy] has picked him and he's probably the best chance of mine."

Gerri Colombe 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

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Keith's view: Has a rock-solid Grand National profile – he's already won the Irish and Welsh versions. Almost as much of a certainty to jump round and stay the trip as I Am Maximus, if you're willing to overlook a complete disaster in the Gold Cup 29 days ago. I'm not; not quite. But Tom Segal is.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Rebecca Curtis: "He’s run his best races in big fields over long trips with lots of fences. I’m very happy with him. It’s just a shame he’s got 11st 10lb."

Haiti Couleurs 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Keith's view: Clearly an improved horse this season, and as a youngish horse with a big weight he hits some important trends. He struggled to get home in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, though, and has another mile to run today.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Gordon Elliott: "Somebody said he was as big as 80-1 the other day and I thought that was way too big. We were probably running him over the wrong trip early on in his career."

Firefox 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Keith's view: Would definitely have been one for money had Rachael Blackmore still been riding, as this would have been her mount. He may still be popular, as he has I Am Maximus's form without the skinny price or the big weight. Last year's Gold Cup fourth should be taken seriously whatever price he goes off.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Henry de Bromhead: "It's been the plan all year for Monty's Star. He has a touch of class and hopefully he has the right sort of profile for the race. He seems to be in good form and everything has gone well in the build-up."

Monty's Star 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Keith's view: Won the Kerry National and looked set to do the same in a big handicap at Gowran in January, one Nick Rockett won en route to this race last year, before unseating his rider at the last. His inexperienced jockey, who has been replaced today, got a lot of flak for that mistake, but this horse rarely helps himself in that department.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "Spanish Harlem is a good each-way prospect at his current price."

Spanish Harlem 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Had a lot go his way when he won at last year's Cheltenham Festival, and without that run on his profile he would be 100-1. The horse he beat that day, Stellar Story, has much stronger claims.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "I’ve been very happy with his homework and the prevailing weather conditions will be a big help to him. He’s potentially a lively outsider."

Lecky Watson 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: I've heard the case made for this horse far more than is sane or reasonable this week. The only remotely convincing part is that he seems to be higher than expected in Willie Mullins' pecking order on jockey bookings. In recent Nationals, Danny Mullins has tended to ride his uncle's second- or third-best hope, whereas Champ Kiely is seventh or eighth in the current betting.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "Danny [Mullins] was keen to get on Champ Kiely, and he’d have plenty of class for a race like this."

Champ Kiely 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Went off favourite in the end last year and held that position for the 2026 race until recently. Made a couple of mistakes at the wrong time when fourth 12 months ago and has improved this season. The question is: at what point does he become a value bet? Anything above 14-1, which you're bound to get on Betfair, and he should be on your mind.

Star rating: ***

Joint-trainer's view: Josh Guerriero: "This has always been the plan since he finished fourth last year. He scoped dirty after his last run and it wasn't ideal, but we think we've sorted that, and had he not run at Cheltenham, he'd probably be favourite. Based on last year, you'd have to go there with a lot of confidence."

Iroko 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Keith's view: Has won two big races and been second at Cheltenham in the last three and a half months, but it isn't really the done thing anymore to have such a productive season before winning the National. While this 11-year-old might run well, you struggle to see him fending off 33 primed rivals.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Gordon Elliott: "He's been flying all season and ran a cracker in the Cross Country at Cheltenham. If he takes to this he could give Danny [Gilligan] a great spin."

Favori De Champdou 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Keith's view: Gordon Elliott often puts his spring horses away after getting them revved up in autumn, like this horse was when winning at Cheltenham and finishing second to Panic Attack in the Coral Gold Cup. Ignore his last run, he would have needed it for fitness. One of the likelier types at big odds.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Gordon Elliott: "He did too much too soon in the race last year and I'd say we'll hold on to him for a little longer this time. He hated the ground at Fairyhouse in the Bobbyjo."

Three Card Brag 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Keith's view: Despite being owned by JP McManus, this horse would be a fairytale winner as his trainer has only run two horses this season. This one is a smart novice who ran a very clear Grand National trial when fourth in a Grade 1 at Cheltenham. Others look better handicapped on raw form, but this eight-year-old is improving.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Connor King: "All is good with him and he came out of Cheltenham well. I don't think the extra distance will be a problem for him."

Oscars Brother 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Connor King

Keith's view: No one loves a grind-until-they-stop staying chaser more than I do, which is why I hate to concede defeat on the Mr Vango project. However, he has looked a spent force since finishing second in the Becher Chase here in December, plus he is at his most effective in deep ground.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Sara Bradstock: "I went to Aintree on Thursday and I was pleased with what I found. They've done a good job watering. It's not going to be his heavy ground, which would make him a good thing, but it's going to be safe for him. He's in very good form."

Mr Vango 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

Keith's view: Has dropped right off the radar in the last five months and has been misbehaving into the bargain, even getting loose before his last run. That does not bode well for the Grand National, as all the pomp and circumstance asks a lot of horses before they even face the starter.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "High Class Hero ran well in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last season but has disappointed the last twice. We’re looking at the drying ground and longer trip to hopefully help him bounce back."

High Class Hero 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Didn't win any of the big novice races last spring, which has shielded him from the handicapper to a degree. Has since run with promise in the Betfair Chase, and was behind Grangeclare West in a major Irish trial last time. I'm surprised Robbie Dunne is on this horse, because he has only had three rides for trainer Gordon Elliott (he won one of them) and Stellar Story looks clearly the strongest of Elliott's six runners to my eyes.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Gordon Elliott: "I do think he's well handicapped but I would say he'd prefer softer ground."

Stellar Story 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Keith's view: If you like being able to see your horse out in front, getting lots of mentions from the commentators for a circuit and a half, then Beauport could be the Grand National choice for you. If you prefer to win money, the list of better options is . . . not short.

Star rating: **

Joint-trainer's view: Willy Twiston-Davies: "This has been the plan all season and he’s been working very nicely. He was too keen in the race last year, but we know he stays as he has won a Midlands National. He looks overpriced at 100-1."

Beauport 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Keith's view: Won last year's Scottish Grand National and it is easy to imagine the intervening 12 months has been geared around this race. Needed to be kidded round Ayr by Harry Cobden last year, but the talent is there if new rider Jonny Burke can harness it.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "We saw good ground, drying conditions and a longer trip bring the best out in Captain Cody in the Scottish National last season. That form puts him in here with a good chance."

Captain Cody 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Some people tell me he's ungenuine. They're wrong, but I can see why they say it. Some people say he's a poor jumper. Those guys are bang on, to be fair to them. But I know that this horse, like I Am Maximus a couple of years ago, is a Grade 1-quality stayer trapped in an oaf's body. Remember, you only have two fences to jump in the last three-quarters of a mile in the Grand National and the fences are much softer these days. He is my idea of the winner, but it could be a wild ride.

Star rating: *****

Joint-trainer's view: Josh Guerriero: "He's done really well in three competitive handicaps at Cheltenham when lugging around big weights. That has obviously made it hard for him, but he still ran with a lot of credit. He's got a stone less than he's been carrying, and we've put cheekpieces on to help him concentrate a bit more."

Jagwar 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Keith's view: An eve-of-the-race gamble last year, he went off 10-1 but fell at Valentine's on the first circuit. Lightly campaigned since, and this time next year his rider Harry Cobden will be on the JP McManus number one. A real dark horse.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Gavin Cromwell: "We haven’t had a great season with Perceval Legallois. I fancied him to run a big race in it last year and he fell. It’s not easy to come into a race like this off the back of a poor enough season but I’m happy with him at home."

Perceval Legallois 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Keith's view: Only three of this horse's nine chase runs have been over three miles or further, but he looks like a stayer every time he tries. Spring ground will suit and he's a reliable jumper, as pretty much all of his trainer's horses are. Could easily see him picking up minor money; top honours might be asking a lot.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Henry de Bromhead: "Gorgeous Tom is a year younger but has some decent form in good races and hopefully the National will suit him."

Gorgeous Tom 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Keith's view: His small yard has always campaigned him ambitiously, and when he has won big races it has been down to his jumping and attitude. Obviously, both of those will stand him in good stead here and he's the sort who'll love Aintree. You just wonder whether his best chance would have been a year or two ago.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Patrick Neville: "He’s in great form. He’ll love the fences. We’ve given him a quiet time this year, with the Grand National his big target. He’s a spring horse, has a lot of class, and we’re excited."

The Real Whacker 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Patrick Neville

Keith's view: Third in last year's Irish National and bounced back when third in a race over just over two and a half miles at Leopardstown last month, having led over the last fence. The old refrain that you need a two-and-a-half-miler to win the Grand National is hogwash, but a bit of extra speed always helps. His jockey won the Irish Grand National on Monday and now gets just a third ride for Willie Mullins.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "It’s great to get a jockey of the calibre of Donagh Meyler for Quai De Bourbon. Drying conditions will suit this fellow, he jumps well and I think he stays well."

Quai De Bourbon 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith's view: Won a big handicap at Navan in November but needs to step up a level on that to be a Grand National contender and his last two runs, while respectable enough, have maybe shown how good he isn't. His jockey has never had a winner in Britain, either.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Terence O'Brien: "The ground is going to be a bit of an unknown but he has a grand racing weight. I know he was beaten 16 lengths in the Bobbyjo but I don't think he was on song that day and he was badly in at the weights. He's meeting the winner [Grangeclare West] off 16lb better terms. I think he'll run above his odds."

Answer To Kayf 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick Tnr: Terence O'Brien

Keith's view: The choice of Racing Post's Smart View engine, and I know that engine is good because I helped some people who are much smarter than me to build it. Ran the race of his life to be second in a 3m1f Grade 1 at this meeting last year, and there were signs of a return to form last time if you squint hard enough. Maybe the engine is onto something.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "Jordans is an interesting horse going back to Aintree. We were a little underwhelmed with his run at Leopardstown last time but he's trained very well since and will love getting back on nice ground."

Jordans 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Keith's view: Not many horses record a Cheltenham Festival win and a massive career-best on their 70th run, like this horse did in the Cross Country Chase last month. That race is the best National trial at Cheltenham these days, so if you can take his run at face value then he is a player.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Gavin Cromwell: "On ratings Final Orders is well in but I’m just not sure if he has the class for this. He’s in off a light weight, though. He’ll love the ground and is in great form."

Final Orders 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Keith's view: Like how Filippo Inzaghi was born offside, I've always felt like this horse was born on a bad handicap mark. His form figures in premier handicaps go 32012, though, which puts my gas at a peep. If you are determined to back a 100-1 shot, or a grey horse, you could do worse.

Star rating: **

Joint-trainer's view: David Killahena: "He’s fresh and well. He really enjoyed jumping those fences in the Topham last year when the ground was quicker than ideal. The extra trip of the National will suit."

Marble Sands 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Keith's view: Dan Skelton has won this season's trainers' championship by moving his pieces around like he's Magnus Carlsen. He's done best of all with this mare, who has won the two biggest handicap chases in Britain so far this season. She'd need to be a queen to complete the triple crown, and become the first mare to win the National in 75 years. I'm not sure that she is.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Dan Skelton: "We're so happy with her. She's had a phenomenal season and looks outstanding. She's prepared well, I'm sure she'll stay and I don't think the fences are an issue."

Panic Attack 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Keith's view: When he fancies it, and when he can boss a smaller field, he can be extremely good. We saw that at Haydock in November. Don't count on seeing it in a Grand National.

Star rating: *

Joint-trainer's view: Willy Twiston-Davies: "He ran a good race in the Grand National Trial at Haydock and it shows how competitive the race must be if he’s a 66-1 shot. I think he’ll run well."

Top Of The Bill 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Toby McCain-Mitchell Tnr: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Keith's view: Effectively an own-brand version of Jagwar. Talented, stays really well, but needs to be played late. The cards fell right when he won at Cheltenham, it's more likely he will stay on for minor honours here. A solid each-way option.

Star rating: ***

Joint-trainer's view: AJ O'Neill: "He's come out of his Ultima win in great form. He's been over the fences this season in the Grand Sefton, and we feel he took to them really well. We hope this sort of test will suit and he can put up another nice performance."

Johnnywho 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Keith's view: The Becher Chase, which he won here in December, is not the Grand National trial it used to be now that the course needs a less specialist toolkit. Take that away and he's just an 11-year-old outsider.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ben Pauling: "We never expected him to run so well last year and he showed he loved the fences again in the Becher. However, we're under no illusions of how tough a race it is again."

Twig 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan Tnr: Ben Pauling

Keith's view: Aintree's regular (Mildmay) course is a different beast from the National course, but what's good for the goose tends to be good for the gander here and this horse is deadly on the Mildmay course. Got in as second reserve and that is partly why he is as big as 50-1. You could argue he ought to be a little shorter than that.

Star rating: **

Joint-trainer's view: Johnson White: "We're delighted and very excited to get a run in the National. It's been a tense week. He won three races at Aintree in 2024; let's hope he can add a National to his CV."

Imperial Saint 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Callum Pritchard Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Keith's view: Likes the shadier spots of the winners' enclosure. He has been fifth in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown, fourth in the Galway Plate and, most relevant today, fourth in last year's Topham over these fences. Sneaks into the big one this year, but likeliest to play a supporting role at best again.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Henry de Bromhead: "Amirite has sneaked in and I'm delighted he has. He has experience of the Grand National fences and should hopefully run a nice race."

Amirite 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Keith Melrose's Grand National 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 Jagwar

3 Stellar Story

4 Grangeclare West

What time is the Grand National 2026?

The 2026 Grand National takes place at 4pm (BST) on Saturday, April 11. The big race will be shown live on ITV1 and Racing TV, with build-up coverage starting hours earlier.

How many runners are in the Grand National 2026?

A full field of 34 runners has been declared for the 2026 Randox Grand National.

Who is the favourite for the Grand National 2026?

I Am Maximus, who won the race in 2024 and was second to Nick Rockett in 2025, is favourite to land a second Grand National under topweight of 12 stone for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Where can I watch the Grand National 2026?

You can watch the race live on ITV1 or Racing TV, with live streaming also available through most bookmaker websites and apps for registered users.

Full racecard: 4.00 Aintree (Saturday, April 11): Randox Grand National racecard and betting

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