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2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
The wait for the 2026 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post
Tom Segal, Pricewise
1 Monty's Star
2 Perceval Legallois
3 Captain Cody
4 I Am Maximus
Paul Kealy, senior tipster
1 Monty's Star
2 Oscars Brother
3 Gerri Colombe
4 I Am Maximus
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Keith Melrose, betting editor
1 Jagwar
2 Monty's Star
3 Stellar Story
4 Grangeclare West
Kevin Morley, big-race trends
1 Johnnywho
2 Captain Cody
3 Perceval Legallois
4 Three Card Brag
Richard Austen, Spotlight editor
1 Monty's Star
2 Favori De Champdou
3 Grangeclare West
4 Stellar Story
Harry Wilson, tipster
1 Quai De Bourbon
2 Favori De Champdou
3 Grangeclare West
4 Stellar Story
Olly Eden, deputy Weeklies editor
1 Captain Cody
2 Grangeclare West
3 I Am Maximus
4 Champ Kiely
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Read more Aintree Raceday Intel:
Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination
2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners
'If I had to pick one I’d go with him' - inside the Willie Mullins camp with a Grand National hat-trick on the line
Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?
Welsh history, the £100 horse and first chances for those whose families are steeped in Grand National history
There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill?
'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day
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Published on inGrand National festival
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