2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

The wait for the 2026 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post

Tom Segal, Pricewise

1 Monty's Star

2 Perceval Legallois

3 Captain Cody

4 I Am Maximus

Monty's Star 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Paul Kealy, senior tipster

1 Monty's Star

2 Oscars Brother

3 Gerri Colombe

4 I Am Maximus

Monty's Star 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Keith Melrose, betting editor

1 Jagwar

2 Monty's Star

3 Stellar Story

4 Grangeclare West

Jagwar 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Kevin Morley, big-race trends

1 Johnnywho

2 Captain Cody

3 Perceval Legallois

4 Three Card Brag

Johnnywho 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

1 Monty's Star

2 Favori De Champdou

3 Grangeclare West

4 Stellar Story

Monty's Star 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Harry Wilson, tipster

1 Quai De Bourbon

2 Favori De Champdou

3 Grangeclare West

4 Stellar Story

Quai De Bourbon 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: W P Mullins

Olly Eden, deputy Weeklies editor

1 Captain Cody

2 Grangeclare West

3 I Am Maximus

4 Champ Kiely

Captain Cody 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: W P Mullins

Read more Aintree Raceday Intel:

Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners

'If I had to pick one I’d go with him' - inside the Willie Mullins camp with a Grand National hat-trick on the line

Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?

Welsh history, the £100 horse and first chances for those whose families are steeped in Grand National history

There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill?

'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day

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