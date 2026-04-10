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Grand National festival

2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

The wait for the 2026 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post

Tom Segal, Pricewise

Monty's Star
2 Perceval Legallois
3 Captain Cody
4 I Am Maximus

Silk
Monty's Star16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Paul Kealy, senior tipster

Monty's Star
2 Oscars Brother
3 Gerri Colombe
4 I Am Maximus 

Silk
Monty's Star16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

2026 Grand National free bets: bet on the Grand National with Paddy Power

Keith Melrose, betting editor

Jagwar
Monty's Star
Stellar Story
4 Grangeclare West

Silk
Jagwar16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Kevin Morley, big-race trends

Johnnywho
2 Captain Cody
3 Perceval Legallois
4 Three Card Brag 

Silk
Johnnywho16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

Monty's Star
2 Favori De Champdou
3 Grangeclare West
4 Stellar Story

Silk
Monty's Star16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Harry Wilson, tipster

Quai De Bourbon
Favori De Champdou
Grangeclare West
4 Stellar Story

Silk
Quai De Bourbon16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: W P Mullins

Olly Eden, deputy Weeklies editor

Captain Cody
2 Grangeclare West
3 I Am Maximus
4 Champ Kiely

Silk
Captain Cody16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: W P Mullins

Grand National free bets: £5 in free bets with Sky Bet when you bet £10

Read more Aintree Raceday Intel:

Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination 

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners 

'If I had to pick one I’d go with him' - inside the Willie Mullins camp with a Grand National hat-trick on the line 

Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win? 

Welsh history, the £100 horse and first chances for those whose families are steeped in Grand National history 

There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill? 

'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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