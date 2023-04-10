2023 Grand National field whittled down to 50 following five-day confirmation stage

The is poised to feature a full field of 40 after only seven horses were scratched from the race on Monday, leaving 50 in contention for the £1 million steeplechase on Saturday.

Royale Pagaille (4), Envoi Allen (5), The Shunter (18), Gin On Lime (33) and Battleoverdoyen (36) had places in the field but were removed, which means Our Power, Dunboyne, Francky Du Berlais, Fortescue and Back On The Lash are guaranteed a run.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Defi Bleu, Gevrey and Punitive are next on the list.

Any Second Now remains the top weight in the race while race favourite Corach Rambler shuffles three places up the list to number 27.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats is still the second horse on the list while the well-fancied Willie Mullins-trained pair Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible are numbers 13 and 29.

Coral, who price Corach Rambler at 6-1, reaffirmed the importance of the National having a full field, with the confirmations for Britain's biggest betting race of the year suggesting it is likely that 40 runners should go to post.

Spokesman David Stevens said: "With 50 left in the race after this latest entry stage, there should be a full field of 40 lining up on Saturday, which is an important number for the biggest betting race of the year.

"Corach Rambler remains a clear favourite to give Lucinda Russell a second Grand National success, with Noble Yeats currently his closest market rival as the latter bids to join an exclusive club of multiple National winners."

Horses scratched

Royale Pagaille

Envoi Allen

The Shunter

Gin On Lime

Battleoverdoyen

Quick Wave

Captain Kangaroo

Coral: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 9 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14 Mr Incredible, Le Milos 16 Ain’t That A Shame, Galvin, Longhouse Poet, Vanillier, 20 Our Power, 25 Capodanno, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, 33 bar

Stayers' Hurdle 1-2-3 could clash again in Liverpool Hurdle

Elsewhere, 14 entries have been made for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle () including the first three home in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Sire Du Berlais caused a 33-1 upset that day, beating Dashel Drasher and Teahupoo who appear again, and will look to defend this prize. He could also take on the likes of Champ, Marie's Rock, Flooring Porter and Home By The Lee..

Thyme Hill, who won this in 2021, is set to go back over hurdles having spent the campaign in novice chases, while Monmiral and Eldorado Allen are also given the opportunity to run over the smaller obstacles.

Only eight, including Jonbon and Banbridge, are in the Eft Systems Maghull Novices' Chase () but 32 entries have been made for the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (). Irish Point, Inthepocket, Hermes Allen and Absolute Notions are among the standout names.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.

