20-1, 33-1 and 40-1: whose Grand National odds could shorten dramatically before the big race?

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The Randox Grand National is the big betting race of the jumps season and takes place at Aintree (4.00 ) on Saturday. Away from the market principals, we have picked out three horses who could attract market support in the lead-up to the big race.

Odds: 20-1

Nick Rockett: last year's Grand National winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is surprising that last year’s winner Nick Rockett is widely available at 20-1.

His trainer Willie Mullins will have campaigned him with a return to the National in mind and he qualified for the race when returning at Down Royal last month.

There was more encouragement to take from his reappearance third than the bare form suggests as he stuck to his task well late on, and that run will no doubt have brought him on plenty given it was his first start in close to a year.

Given his liking for this unique test and his familiarity with casual punters, it would not be a shock if he ends up half the price off a 4lb higher mark than last year.

Nick Rockett 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Odds: 33-1

Quai De Bourbon: took a big step forward at Leopardstown last time Credit: Caroline Norris

There has been some recent support for Quai De Bourbon, who was as big as 50-1 a few days ago, and it could well continue for the general 33-1 chance in the lead-up to the £1 million race.

Another Grand National contender for Mullins, Quai De Bourbon was unseated and brought down in Grade 1 novice chases at Cheltenham and Aintree last season but ended the campaign with an Irish National third behind Haiti Couleurs.

He is a whopping 22lb better off with that rival at the National weights, having been beaten almost ten lengths by Haiti Couleurs at Fairyhouse, and he is also more than double the price.

Quai De Bourbon was pulled up on his first two starts this season but took a big step forward when recording a career-best Racing Post Rating (154) in a Listed handicap chase at Leopardstown last month – after the National weights were published. He is an interesting contender off 10st 9lb.

Quai De Bourbon 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

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Odds 40-1

Perceval Legallois: was the joint-third favourite last year but fell at Valentine's Credit: Caroline Norris

JP McManus owns three of the top four in the betting in 2024 winner I Am Maximus, Jagwar and Iroko but Perceval Legallois, the biggest price of his seven entries, is far from a no-hoper.

After back-to-back wins in big-field handicaps at Leopardstown, Perceval Legallois was third in the market at 10-1 for last year’s National.

He fell at Valentine’s first time around after hitting the top of the fence and has only run twice this campaign, being pulled up when weak in the market for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and finishing fourth behind subsequent Ryanair winner Heart Wood in the New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

Perceval Legallois returns to the National off a 2lb lower mark and could attract each-way support at a big price.

Perceval Legallois 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

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