'You'll see me back' - Michael Owen's daughter Gemma vows to return to race-riding after Magnolia Cup fourth

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Gemma Owen, the daughter of former Premier League star Michael Owen, is determined to have another crack at race-riding after finishing fourth in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday.

Owen, 23, has been an international dressage rider for nine years, but swapped disciplines to ride the Hugo Palmer-trained Turbo Trotter in the charity race won by Khor Al Adaid, who was ridden by Imaan Rasul-Healer.

Imaan Rasul-Healer: won the Magnolia Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A slow start to the 5½f contest left Owen with plenty of ground to make up in the closing stages but she is keen to explore more opportunities despite missing out on victory.

"I'm never happy not winning, so you'll see me back," she said. "I'll probably end up doing another race so I can get that first place.

"My start wasn't great; I got boxed in, but he travelled well, made up some good ground and finished strongly. If I'd had a better start, it would have been a different result."

Khor Al Adaid wins the Magnolia Cup under Imaan Rasul-Healer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The result might not have gone in the ex-Love Island contestant's favour, but she described the whole process as "an amazing experience", having sat on a racehorse for the first time only earlier this year.

She said: "I've loved the training and riding out, and seeing what goes on behind the scenes makes you appreciate the hard work that goes into it. I've a newfound respect for jockeys, and I appreciate the sport a lot more since doing it."

Michael Owen: father of Gemma Owen Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Owen was cheered on by her family, including her father, who owns Manor House Stables, the Cheshire base from where Palmer trains his horses.

Michael Owen said: "Going 40mph on a horse is never the safest thing to do, and when it's your daughter, it makes it that extra nerve-racking, but she's a very capable rider.

"She finished fourth and missed the start by quite a way, which was frustrating because we know how important that is, but she rode well."

Owen finished second in a charity race at Ascot in 2023, and he joked: "I came second, so I'm going to wind her up now. She won't be happy. She's very competitive so she would have wanted to win. She's been an international dressage rider for nine years, so she knows what pressure is."

He added: "I've a sneaky suspicion this won't be her last one. She's loved the process, and I think she could ride in those ladies' amateur races. Hugo has already spoken to her about them, so we'll see how she is afterwards.

"I think there are races at Chester and York, which could be incredible, but that's for the future."

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