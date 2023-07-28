Who remains in contention for the Nassau Stakes on day three of Glorious Goodwood?

The mouthwatering generational clash between Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen edged a step closer on Friday when both were confirmed for Thursday's Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Nashwa won the Prix de Diane last year and followed up in the Nassau, while most recently she impressed in the Falmouth.

In Blue Rose Cen, she faces a French star who had bagged the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches prior to her Diane victory.

They head the betting for the prestigious contest, although Al Husn, who beat Nashwa in Newcastle's Hoppings Fillies' Stakes, is also in contention.

Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart, Above The Curve and Running Lion are other names to note among the entries, which did not include the smart Via Sistina or Oaks heroine Soul Sister.

The Nassau Stakes will be live on ITV next week and Thursday's bill also includes the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25).

Jasour, successful for Clive Cox in the July Stakes at Newmarket this month, is among 26 juveniles entered in that.

July Stakes winner Jasour could run in Thursday's Richmond Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Railway Stakes second Unquestionable, who is trained by Aidan O'Brien, has been entered too.

Goodwood's card on Thursday features the Group 3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (3.00) as well and ten horses could line up in that.

The O'Brien-trained Adelaide River, second in the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris this term, is arguably the standout name in a race seen as a trial for the Betfred St Leger.

Conduit in 2008 was the last horse to win both races and Espionage, another O'Brien inmate who is prominent in the betting for the Doncaster Classic, is also in contention to run in the Gordon.

He won at Roscommon on July 4 and is 8-1 for the St Leger with the sponsors, which make Adelaide River 12-1.

Nassau confirmations

Above The Curve Joseph O'Brien

Al Husn Roger Varian

Nashwa John and Thady Gosden

Blue Rose Cen Christopher Head

Caernarfon Jack Channon

Jackie Oh Aidan O'Brien

Never Ending Story Aidan O'Brien

Running Lion John and Thady Gosden

Warm Heart Aidan O'Brien

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 3)

Coral: 11-10 Blue Rose Cen, 2 Nashwa, 7 Al Husn, 10 Running Lion, Warm Heart, 11 Above The Curve, 16 Caernarfon, 33 Never Ending Story, 50 Jackie Oh

Read these next:

Crucial Saturday workout could hold the key to Nostrum Sussex Stakes clash with Paddington

Who remains in contention for the Goodwood Cup on day one of Glorious Goodwood?

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.