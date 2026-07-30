'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch

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Aidan O'Brien retains full confidence that Gstaad can eventually get beat his three-time conqueror Bow Echo , and believes his star miler should improve again as he sets his sights on another potential rematch in France.

For the third time in his career, the Starspangledbanner colt had to settle for second behind the George Boughey-trained superstar, with Bow Echo producing a powerful turn of foot under Billy Loughnane to deny his rival by half a length in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Gstaad had also been beaten by Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, but O'Brien believes last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner can reverse the form in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp in September if they both line up.

Bow Echo: beat Gstaad again Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He said: "We hope they meet again. We think our horse is progressing, and as the weeks go by, he'll get stronger. Maybe it'll work to our advantage, and we can make the improvement we need to.

"As a physical specimen, he's much bigger than Bow Echo. Usually, they get stronger as the year goes on. But George's horse might progress, and the only way we're going to find out is if they run together again."

Speaking at Goodwood on Thursday, he added: "I think it's [the Prix du Moulin] where he'll end up because there's a bit of time between now and then. It's not set in stone, but the Moulin is five weeks away, so we'll give him a chance to recover and go again.

"We could go back to Deauville in a few weeks [for the Prix Jacques le Marois], but it could be too early. It was a tough race yesterday and there was nowhere to hide."

Aidan O'Brien: 'We love that challenge' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The prospect of finally getting the better of the unbeaten Night Of Thunder colt is driving O'Brien to seek another clash.

"We've met these types of horses, such as Sea The Stars, before, and we love that challenge," he said. "It's what makes it very interesting. We have to keep tweaking and changing things, working out what you can do, to try to make them better. Maybe they won't come on as quickly as you want them to, but that's part of it."

O'Brien, who believes Gstaad will remain over a mile, added: "There's very little between them. We'll try to beat him. Gstaad and Bow Echo are two very good colts, and yesterday was against the older horses too. What's in our horse's favour is that he's a big horse and is physically improving all the time.

"You'd hope that, as the weeks go on, we'll get closer and stronger."

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