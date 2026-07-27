'We had 0.4mm of rain and that doubled our total since June 19' - but Glorious Goodwood is only just on the quick side

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Glorious Goodwood is set to begin on ground described officially as no quicker than good, good to firm in places after an 'amazing' watering effort.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell expects further irrigation will be needed across the five days, with no rain likely before the end of the meeting.

Goodwood is in the midst of a long, mainly dry spell and Arkell said on Monday: "We had 0.4mm of rain on Sunday and that has doubled our total since June 19.

"It's not been easy and the grounds team have done an amazing job. They've been watering non-stop since that last meeting.

"It's good, good to firm in places, there's masses of moisture in it and a really good cover of grass."

Ed Arkell: "They've been watering non-stop since that last meeting" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Warm and sunny conditions are forecast throughout the meeting, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday's Sussex Stakes card.

"The peak of the temperatures looks to be Wednesday, where temperatures could get up to 28C or 29C, then it could drop back two or three degrees after that," he said.

Asked whether further watering was likely, Arkell said: "We'll see what everyone thinks during racing tomorrow and then make a plan.

"You'd expect we'd probably have to do something every night. But if we can genuinely start on where we've called it at the moment, that does give us a little bit of room for manoeuvre.

"If we can get 5mm on each night to try to replace what is lost, that could slow the quickening-up process."

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