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Glorious Goodwood
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Top young jockey who rides Bow Echo every morning watched Sussex heroics on his phone - having just landed a big milestone of his own

'It's a great privilege to ride him. He's not overly flashy - you have to ask him to do things, which I think is a sign of a great horse'

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo (yellow) win The Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on July 29, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Bow Echo won the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood while Jack Callan watched on from RedcarCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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The rider who knows Bow Echo "like the back of my hand" cheered the superstar's Sussex Stakes victory from 300 miles away at Redcar, fresh from his own landmark success.

Apprentice Jack Callan is attached to George Boughey's yard and partners the unbeaten multiple Group 1 winner every morning on the gallops in Newmarket.

He watched the three-year-old's latest triumph under Billy Loughnane on the phone in his car, about to set off home after riding out his claim by winning an apprentice fillies' novice event on Areti.

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