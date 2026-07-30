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Top young jockey who rides Bow Echo every morning watched Sussex heroics on his phone - having just landed a big milestone of his own
'It's a great privilege to ride him. He's not overly flashy - you have to ask him to do things, which I think is a sign of a great horse'
The rider who knows Bow Echo "like the back of my hand" cheered the superstar's Sussex Stakes victory from 300 miles away at Redcar, fresh from his own landmark success.
Apprentice Jack Callan is attached to George Boughey's yard and partners the unbeaten multiple Group 1 winner every morning on the gallops in Newmarket.
He watched the three-year-old's latest triumph under Billy Loughnane on the phone in his car, about to set off home after riding out his claim by winning an apprentice fillies' novice event on Areti.
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
Last updated
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- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- 'People probably thought it was a bit mad' - Katie Scott dreaming big after scoring with first Goodwood runner
- 'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch
- Richmond Stakes: no luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'
- Nassau Stakes: 'It was very easy really' - Diamond Necklace dazzles on the Downs to extend her unbeaten record to six
- 'You'll see me back' - Michael Owen's daughter Gemma vows to return to race-riding after Magnolia Cup fourth
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer