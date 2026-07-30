Top young jockey who rides Bow Echo every morning watched Sussex heroics on his phone - having just landed a big milestone of his own

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The rider who knows Bow Echo "like the back of my hand" cheered the superstar's Sussex Stakes victory from 300 miles away at Redcar, fresh from his own landmark success.

Apprentice Jack Callan is attached to George Boughey's yard and partners the unbeaten multiple Group 1 winner every morning on the gallops in Newmarket.

He watched the three-year-old's latest triumph under Billy Loughnane on the phone in his car, about to set off home after riding out his claim by winning an apprentice fillies' novice event on Areti.