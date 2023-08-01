Thunderstorms and 40mph gusts forecast for Goodwood on Wednesday with ground expected to be on 'soft side'

Thunderstorms and high winds are forecast for Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday and officials expect the ground to be on the soft side if the predicted rain arrives.

The five-day fixture begins on good to soft, soft in places on Tuesday but racegoers would be wise to take their ponchos and umbrellas for day two.

Goodwood racecourse’s forecast on the Met Office predicts rain from 9am through to 6pm, with heavy showers between midday and 3pm and the risk of thunderstorms at 3pm and 5pm.

There is also a yellow weather warning for wind in the area, with “unseasonably windy weather” set to affect coastal southern England. Wind gusts could reach 40mph before racing.

Goodwood’s clerk of the course Ed Arkell said before midday on Tuesday: “We’ll have to see how it goes and things can change with a day to go but it looks like Wednesday could be wet with fairly strong winds.

“Some forecasts are suggesting we could see 8-10 millimetres of rain tonight, easing off in the early hours of the morning. We could then be looking at a damp, misty start to Wednesday before thundery showers arrive from mid-to-late morning onwards, but it will very much be a case of whether it hits us or not.

“If the rain was to come, it would definitely put us on the soft side.”

How soft ground could impact the Sussex Stakes

Odds-on Sussex Stakes favourite Paddington gained two of his early season victories at a lower level on soft and heavy ground, while his dam Modern Eagle won twice in testing conditions.

Inspiral’s best two Racing Post Ratings have been recorded on good to firm and good ground but she won the Prix Jacques le Marois on good to soft at Deauville last year and the Fillies’ Mile in similar conditions the year before.

Inspiral: unraced on soft ground Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is unraced on soft ground and was beaten on her most recent start on good to soft in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot in October. Her dam Starscope, however, recorded her best RPR when second in the Coronation Stakes on soft ground in 2012.

Punters could be swayed by Aldaary’s claims if the rain arrives. He is 4-5 on soft and heavy ground, recording his joint-highest RPR in the Spring Trophy at Haydock on soft ground last year. If the going eases to soft or worse, it will be the easiest ground he has encountered this season.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday

Confirmed runners and riders for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday

