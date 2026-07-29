'This is racing's Lamine Yamal' - legends of the weighing room hail Loughnane after Sussex strike on Bow Echo

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The Sussex Stakes winner Billy Loughnane is racing's very own version of Lamine Yamal – that was the assertion of all-time great rider Johnny Murtagh immediately after Bow Echo had crossed the Goodwood finishing line in front.

A troubled passage was not enough to deny the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner, who became the first horse since Frankel to complete the prestigious treble.

Yet it was the young man on top of Bow Echo who Murtagh, a three-time Sussex Stakes winner and five-time champion jockey in Ireland, singled out for the highest praise.

"At the World Cup you had Lamine Yamal, everybody was raving about him at 19 and what he’s doing. This is racing's Lamine Yamal now," said the man whose three wins in the Sussex came with Soviet Song (2004), Henrythenavigator (2008) and Rip Van Winkle (2009).

Now a trainer, Murtagh works as a pundit for ITV Racing and added: "He’s a special talent, and the more races he rides and wins like this, the more confident he’ll get. He’s got that little bit of confidence and cheek about him, but he has to back it up and today Bow Echo and himself did."

Murtagh was not the only legendary former rider impressed, with another five-time champion jockey Willie Carson admitting he had been watching the young rider for a long time.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Carson said: "He’s obviously come of age. He’s a very well-liked lad and he rides fantastically well.

"I actually know his parents quite well and I’ve been following his progress ever since he started. He’s doing great. He’s always been riding well and he’s now got all the useful experience behind him. He’s always been good."

Carson was unsure if Loughnane would depose Oisin Murphy in the jockeys' championship this season, but said he felt it was inevitable he would win the title at some point.

He added: "I don’t think he’s got many critics, but when you’re a jockey you’re always going to have critics. I didn’t think he would be champion this year, but I knew he would be a champion in the future. He’s getting close now."

More Sussex reaction:

'It's been a graveyard' - Bow Echo and a procession of winning favourites turn Glorious Goodwood into a bookie's nightmare

Stop comparing Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane to giants of the past - they are busy creating their own legend

Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them

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