Tony Bloom's top adviser says Lake Forest team are on 'at big prices' as they eye remarkable Goodwood double

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The team behind Lake Forest reckon the 20-1 available earlier today about yesterday's Lennox Stakes winner following up in the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10) was "too big" and say that their money is down.

Sean Graham, racing manager to owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, revealed on Monday an audacious plan to run in two Group races in two days and Lake Forest executed leg one when coming with a winning run from the rear in Tuesday's Group 2 Lennox Stakes.

He will now step up to the top level in the feature race on day two, for which he is a general 16-1 chance, and Graham is confident of another bold show from the William Haggas-trained five-year-old.

"William said if there was anything wrong with him this morning he'd let us know and I haven't heard anything from him," said Graham. "It's a deeper race today and you've got the three-year-olds in there but I don't think having run yesterday will be too big a negative.

"I think he will go well and was looking at his odds this morning – he was 20-1 in places – and I thought that was too big a price. I thought the favourite was very short at even-money."

Brighton chairman Bloom, a high-ranking poker player, is known for his punting prowess and Graham said the team had been supporting Lake Forest for Sussex glory for some time.

Tony Bloom: owner of Sussex Stakes contender Lake Forest Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

"Ever since the idea came up, I think they've been backing him at big prices for this race today," said Graham. "It's not like he's a 5,000-1 shot. He's around a 20-1 chance in a 12-runner race around Goodwood where anything can happen."

Graham said Lake Forest had "turned inside out" since a gelding operation and is in the form of his life at present.

"He was always a bit quirky, not in a bad way, but after the gelding operation he's concentrating on the job now," he added. "When Cieren Fallon got off him after he won at Haydock this season, he said it was the best feeling the horse had ever given him. We went into Royal Ascot thinking we had a big chance but they didn't go fast enough for him in the end, whereas yesterday was run to suit.

"I actually thought Witness Stand had stolen the race a furlong out, but Lake Forest has got a good turn of foot and got there at the right time. Cieren gets on particularly well with him and was brilliant on him yesterday. It could be more of the same today and fingers crossed he runs well."

It's been a strong season for Bloom and McAleavy so far, with Venetian Sun starring at Group 1 level and Santorini Star a Group 2 winner for the owners, who are keen to breed their own stars in the future.

Venetian Sun: a Royal Ascot winner for Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The horse they're buying as yearlings, they want them to reach the highest possible level and hopefully one day have something good enough who could be a stallion. That's the aim," said Graham. "They've already got quite a few good mares that they're breeding from and some of the ones who are racing at the minute, like Venetian Sun and Santorini Star, could turn out to be super broodmares as well.

"It's a long-term project and they've been building up numbers steadily, and the results so far have been very good and we just keep going. There's an awful lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and a lot of people deserve a lot of credit for the buying of these horses."

Lake Forest is not the only Lennox runner who is set to line up in the Sussex. Qirat, who won the Group 1 at 150-1 last year, will bid for a repeat success after finishing fourth yesterday.

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