'The future is bright' – Rebecca Menzies unbowed by Molecomb defeat with $350,000 US race on the agenda for Adonius

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Rebecca Menzies is dreaming of a potentially lucrative trip to the US with Adonius after the best Flat horse she has ever trained finished an honourable second in the Group 3 Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

The two-year-old, who arrived unbeaten in three starts after victories at Musselburgh, Sandown and Chester, was two lengths adrift at the line after briefly going clear two furlongs out under Kaiya Fraser, finishing behind the Richard Hannon-trained favourite Pershaada.

"I'm proud of him," said Menzies. "Normally I'm not interviewed after finishing second. He wears his heart on his sleeve and you couldn't be any happier with him. I think he's bumped into a very good horse there, but he had the rest of them well beaten.

"We've always held him in very high regard and we've not lost any faith after that performance. He's been amazing for us and the future is bright. He's the type of horse we've been looking for and hopefully he'll keep turning up at the big meetings."

Pershaada: Molecomb Stakes winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Menzies, who was bidding for a first Group success, said the Lily Agnes winner has helped to give her yard more exposure, and added: "There's been so much media attention since his first win at Musselburgh, perhaps because we're a smaller operation.

"We've never had a horse as good as him on the Flat. We've had some pretty good Flat horses, but they were always sold on. It's been so good to have the chance to prove we can handle this type of horse. I adore training him and want more like him."

On the future, Menzies added: "He goes with a bit of cut in the ground and there's a Group 3 in France we could target. His owners want to go to the US, which is very much on the agenda.

"We don't have to go for the big one [the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint] as there's a $350,000 race too. We'll work back from that and it would be brilliant to win a Group race in between."

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