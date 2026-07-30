'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?

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Bow Echo's exploits on the track have begun to draw the ultimate comparison to the ultimate horse, Frankel . It is the ultimate compliment.

For all it might be unfair to be compared with the best horse on Racing Post Ratings since they began in 1988, the comparison is not totally unfounded.

Both are unbeaten; both won the Royal Lodge at two and then the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes at three. And for all Bow Echo's form is a level below Frankel's on pure ratings, he has got to this point in two fewer starts.

Frankel left the Sussex Downs with an official rating of 135, and a career-best Racing Post Rating of 137 (which he improved to 143 the following summer).

So just how does Bow Echo compare to the wonderhorse? We put that question to the good and the great of the sport's experts and analysts.

Ed Chamberlin, ITV Racing's lead presenter

He's on the trajectory. He's following in the hoofprints, but he's got an awful long way to go. I'm not that in favour of comparisons because I'm a big believer we should enjoy what we've got, and in Bow Echo we have something really special. Will he be as good as Frankel? There's probably no chance, but you can be exceptional and fall short on that particular comparison, so let's enjoy the ride while it lasts.

Rishi Persad, ITV presenter

Frankel obviously remains streets ahead of Bow Echo at this juncture, however, there is a possibility George Boughey's star could surpass Frankel by the end of the year. If he were to go to France, and then to the Breeders' Cup, and remain unbeaten, it's possible that by the end of his three-year-old year he might rank alongside, or even slightly ahead, of the non-travelling Frankel.

Bow Echo was simply brilliant in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nick Luck, Racing TV presenter

No horse in my lifetime, and I imagine my children's, will ever compare to Frankel. However, removing that extraterrestrial talent from the argument, Bow Echo is the equal of just about any other horse of the last decade and a half. To remain undefeated after a Guineas and St James's Palace, and to beat his elders in a quality Sussex Stakes, puts him in rarefied company.

Tom Stanley, Racing TV presenter

There is a direct comparison as an unbeaten three-year-old colt who has won the Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes. There is no doubt Frankel, at this stage, was considered a notch or two above Bow Echo in terms of ability, and there was an added romanticism through Sir Henry Cecil and the Juddmonte colours. On pure ability, my feeling is the spectacular nature of Frankel's performances makes him more of the consummate, all-round horse and the more likely of the two to excel over a different distance. But there's probably an element of Bow Echo not quite getting the acclaim he deserves, given it is so unusual to be unbeaten at this stage of a career. Billy Loughnane at 20 and George Boughey at 34 obviously don't have the history of a Cecil, but what they're doing is quite unbelievable.

Daryl Jacob, Grand National-winning jockey

I thought what Bow Echo did on Wednesday was exceptional. He has won his last three races in three different ways, whereas Frankel was such a good traveller with a high cruising speed. He kept it simple. They're two exceptional horses.

Frankel twice received a 143 Racing Post Rating: when winning the Queen Anne and the Juddmonte International (pictured) as a four-year-old Credit: Mark Cranham

Richard Hoiles, ITV commentator

At this stage he falls quite a long way short, for all the comparison is obvious. At this stage of Frankel's career he hadn't carved out the reputation he has now. Whether Bow Echo can make the same strides has to be debatable, but take nothing away from the horse; he has shown lots of guts and ability this year, and he's very much the story of the season.

Simon Holt, Goodwood commentator

He's got a long way to go to be honest. Let's see what happens; if he can win the Prix Jacques le Marois it would be another boost to his standing, but you have only to look at the ratings to see how far off he is.

Read more now:

Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them

Stop comparing Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane to giants of the past - they are busy creating their own legend

'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike' - George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

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