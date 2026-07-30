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Glorious Goodwood

Thady Gosden hails 'exceptional' Diamond Necklace as Friendly Soul continues return to form after horror start to season

Diamond Necklace: won the Nassau under Ryan Moore
Diamond Necklace: too good in the NassauCredit: Alan Crohurst (Getty Images)
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Thady Gosden hailed Qatar Nassau Stakes winner Diamond Necklace as "exceptional" but was proud of Friendly Soul, who continued her comeback from her horror Haydock hole incident with a fine second at Goodwood on Thursday. 

George Strawbridge's five-year-old mare had to overcome a season-long absence when making her return in May but it went disastrously when she stumbled into a hole, but she survived the incident and ran respectably to be third at Royal Ascot in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. 

Taking on and giving weight to the unbeaten dual Classic winner Diamond Necklace always looked a tough ask but she proved much the best of the rest. She was headed by Diamond Necklace in the final two furlongs but stuck at it under William Buick to finish five lengths clear of See The Fire in third.

Gosden, who trains Friendly Soul with dad John, was delighted with the effort and said: "She's run a very nice race. The winner is a Classic winner and is obviously exceptional. 

Diamond Necklace wins the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
Diamond Necklace wins the Nassau Stakes at GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's good to have her back over a mile and a quarter. Everything went to plan and she's run a big race. She was never stopping at all, trying to take on Diamond Necklace, but the winner is just very good."

No plans were immediately drawn up but Friendly Soul could be on her travels again, having won two Group races in France as a three-year-old including the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera.

Thady Gosden added: "We'll see how she comes out of it. She has a few options for her, we might look into France, but we'll see how she comes out of it. 

"She didn't have an ideal start to the season but arrived here in great form and lost nothing in defeat."

Read these next:

'It was very easy really' - Diamond Necklace dazzles on the Downs to extend unbeaten record to six 

'People probably thought it was a bit mad' - Katie Scott dreaming big after scoring with first Goodwood runner 

'You'll see me back' - Michael Owen's daughter Gemma vows to return to race-riding after Magnolia Cup fourth 

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