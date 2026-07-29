Sussex shocks: the biggest surprises and favourite blowouts remembered

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The Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood has often proved a race in which favourites have obliged and, if they didn't, then their close market rivals often took the spoils.

In the last 20 years, 16 horses at 9-2 or shorter have won the Group 1 contest. It is therefore noteworthy when things don't go to plan, and here are five times the race threw up a surprise.

He may not have been a big price, but Toronado was not expected to down the odds-on favourite Dawn Approach in 2013.

Toronado had been forced to play second fiddle to Jim Bolger's star in the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, but managed to reverse the form on their third meeting.

He was given a stunning ride by course specialist Richard Hughes, who waited patiently as Dawn Approach went for home at the furlong pole before collaring his old foe with a powerful burst in the final strides.

It was a case of third time lucky for Lightning Spear, who won the Sussex Stakes in 2018 after two previous runs in the race.

A 9-1 winner for David Simcock, Lightning Spear had been unsuccessful in all 15 attempts at the top level before his Sussex victory under Oisin Murphy.

Lightning Spear: won the 2018 Sussex Stakes under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker

He failed to add to his tally in three subsequent runs and was retired at the end of the season.

Reel Buddy clinched his biggest win on the penultimate start of his 34-race career when winning the Sussex at 20-1 in 2003. Trained by Richard Hannon snr, he'd been running well enough at a high level but his biggest win had come in a Group 3, and he'd been beaten on his last seven starts.

He was ridden cold by the legendary Pat Eddery and got up to score in the final 100 yards.

Reel Buddy was retired after finishing last in the Prix du Moulin on his next start.

Another major recent upset in the race came when Here Comes When held off the odds-on favourite Ribchester to score in 2017.

Jim Crowley guided the 20-1 shot into the lead two furlongs out and while Ribchester rallied in the closing stages, the outsider found more to hold on in extreme conditions.

Here Comes When: beat Ribchester in the 2017 Sussex Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

The Andrew Balding-trained runner came into the race off the back of a win and a third in two Listed races and had not previously made an impact at Group 1 level, with the soft ground seeming to play a considerable part in the result.

We don't have to go back very far to find the biggest Sussex shock this side of the century; at the time it was the biggest-priced winner of a Group 1 in Britain.

In the race as a pacemaker for the 1-3 favourite Field Of Gold, Qirat did exactly that for the first four furlongs before Wayne Lordan on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Serengeti decided they weren't going quick enough. The 300-1 shot injected more pace into the race at the halfway stage and gave Qirat a key tow into it.

Qirat stuns his rivals with a 150-1 win in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2025 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As the two pulled clear in the final couple of furlongs, Qirat picked off Serengeti and scooted away into a lead too big for Rosallion to run down. Field Of Gold never got involved and finished fourth.

Having mainly run in handicap company beforehand, bar one run in a Listed contest when beaten four and a quarter lengths, Qirat's victory was almost impossible to foresee.

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