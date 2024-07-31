Smart View: tips for day two of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard

The newest addition to the Racing Post's award-winning app is the Smart View card. This turns the traditional racecard into a product fit for the 21st century. All the do-it-yourself elements, which have necessarily been condensed into an arcane shorthand over the years, are now contained in six colour-coded bars, following a traffic light-like system, to represent scores out of 100. These six scores are then combined into a weighted average, which is presented as the Smart View score.

Here we look at the scores and combine them with human logic to come up with a tip for every ITV race.

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap

If Smart View is correct in the opener then the bookmakers may have got the betting wrong as their outsider of the field, Open Secret, comes out clear favourite with an overall score of 93. The big parameter in his favour is course score of 95, with his career-best RPR coming here three starts ago. He sports a first-time visor which could bring out some improvement and could be one to keep on side each-way.

Open Secret 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.25 Goodwood: Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes

Jabaara comes out well clear of her rivals with her score of 95 five clear of the second-highest rated Fair Angelica. Her second to Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth last time is comfortably the best form on offer and she is a fair price considering how far ahead Smart View rates her chances.

Jabaara 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

3.00 Goodwood: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes

Celandine (94) just edges Aesterius (93) in the overall scores so it is strange to see the latter is more than half the price of Ed Walker's daughter of Kingman. Celandine probably edges the formbook too, as she beat It Ain't Too by two and a quarter lengths in a Listed race at Newmarket, while Aesterius only beat her a length and a quarter at Sandown.

Celandine 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Sussex Stakes

In what promises to be an intriguing contest, Henry Longfellow (95) just edges out Notable Speech (94) on ratings. Facteur Cheval comes in just behind on 93 which you could argue makes him the bet given he is a much bigger price in the market. However, I think this fast mile will really suit Henry Longfellow and he should come on for his Royal Ascot run.

Henry Longfellow 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

