Smart View: tips for day four of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard

The newest addition to the Racing Post's award-winning app is the Smart View card. This turns the traditional racecard into a product fit for the 21st century. All the do-it-yourself elements, which have necessarily been condensed into an arcane shorthand over the years, are now contained in six colour-coded bars, following a traffic light-like system, to represent scores out of 100. These six scores are then combined into a weighted average, which is presented as the Smart View score.

Here we look at the scores and combine them with human logic to come up with a tip for every ITV race.

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Goodwood Handicap

Charlie Johnston's four-year-old Tenerife Sunshine (96) just pips Super Superjack (95) but, given that the former is twice the price, he is the selection here. Zealandia (94) sits just behind them and is worth an each-way play at a massive price.

Tenerife Sunshine 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.25 Goodwood: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

Al Musmak is favourite here but comes out a few points clear of his rivals on an overall score of 96, which perhaps justifies his place in the market. Competition behind is close, with four others scoring above 92.

Al Musmak 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

3.00 Goodwood: Coral Golden Mile

Urban Sprawl is another Charlie Johnston runner who just pips his rivals on 95. However, Smart View is not taking into account the draw for this meeting and he has the best of all in stall one.

Urban Sprawl 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.35 Goodwood: King George Qatar Stakes

The King Charles II Stakes one-two Big Evs and Asfoora are the top-two rated and Smart View has Big Evs just ahead. His course score is what just nudges him ahead and this downhill, fast 5f should really suit.

Big Evs 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

How to find Smart View on your app

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Racing Post app. To do this search for 'Racing Post' on the Apple or Google Store.

Once your app is updated, click on your chosen racecard and select the Smart View tab as shown in the image above.

