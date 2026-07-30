Six of the seven favourites won at Glorious Goodwood on day two - so who are the best and worst market leaders on day three?

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Six of the seven races were won by the favourite or joint-favourite on day two at Glorious Goodwood. Across the first two days, nine of the 15 races have been landed by the market leader.

So, who are the favourites to back and avoid on day three? Let’s rank their chances, going from worst to best.

Race 4.10 (5f handicap)

Odds 11-2f

None of the three sprint handicaps at the meeting has been won by the favourite and that theme could well continue.

Naana’s Shadow has been a revelation this season, winning three of her six starts since joining Katie Scott, but she is consequently up 22lb from the start of the campaign and has to defy a career-high mark. Stall two might be a hindrance too.

Naana's Shadow 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Katie Scott

Race 1.50 (Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f)

Odds 7-2 joint-favourites

The opening 14-runner three-year-old Kincsem Handicap has thrown up just one double-figure-priced winner in the past decade (50-1 Junkanoo in 2020), with three successful favourites in that period.

Ciarrai Abu and Harmonics are vying for favouritism and the former makes most appeal. He has won two of his three starts this season, including a maiden success at this track, and if staying the extra two furlongs he should be a leading player. He is the Spotlight nap on the card, no less.

Ciarrai Abu 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

Harmonics 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race 2.25 (Richmond Stakes, 6f)

Odds 13-8f

Unbeaten in two starts, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Flann Sunna tops the Richmond betting and was the subject of a rave review from our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes on the gallops last week.

Only one other winner has come out of the races he has landed, though, and main rival Cut A Dash looks to have the stronger form.

Flann Sunna 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Race 5.55 (1m handicap)

Odds 7-2 favourite

Exclusive Code is one to definitely keep on side in the finale.

Wathnan’s runner, trained by Archie Watson, was compromised by a low draw in the Britannia but shaped well and the form of his Newbury win is particularly eye-catching, with the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh all winning at least once since.

Exclusive Code 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Race 3.00 (Gordon Stakes, 1m4f)

Odds 2-1f

This does not appear the strongest running of the Gordon Stakes and Enceladus deserves his position as favourite on the back of his King George V Stakes success at Royal Ascot.

Racing Post Ratings suggest he has to find improvement with four of his rivals, with Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance topping the RPRs, but Enceladus is on the up and his Ascot win has been franked.

Enceladus 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Race 4.45 (7f nursery)

Odds 4-1f

The best handicap chance of the day? There is plenty to like about Mia Fantasia, in particular the booking of Oisin Murphy, who probably could have ridden several others in the 18-runner nursery.

Hugo Palmer’s colt is a strong stayer over 7f and the form of his Ascot third was boosted by the winner Dr Rascal, who landed the Vintage Stakes on day one.

Mia Fantasia 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Race 3.35 (Nassau Stakes, 1m2f)

Odds 4-5f

Diamond Necklace is one of two odds-on favourites on day three as she bids to extend her unbeaten record in the Nassau Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old takes on her elders for the first time and faces at least one serious threat in Group 1 winner Friendly Soul, but will no doubt prove popular with punters given her connections and profile. She is the one to beat in receipt of 9lb from the older horses.

Diamond Necklace 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race 5.20 (7f fillies' maiden)

Odds 8-11f

So Lovely has Group-race entries in the Debutante and Moyglare later in the season, so you would imagine a maiden success is in the offing on the back of her promising debut second at Leopardstown this month.

The drop back to 7f on a speed track, given how she finished her race over a mile last time, is a slight concern but this well-bred daughter of Wootton Bassett could prove a class apart.

So Lovely 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more . . .

'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood

'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her

'She poses a big threat to Diamond Necklace' - why this horse can win on day three of Glorious Goodwood

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