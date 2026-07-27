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Glorious Goodwood

Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?

Joe Eccles looks ahead to the five-day spectacular on the Sussex Downs

Glorious Goodwood: top-class racing in store this week
Glorious Goodwood: top-class racing in store this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Lake Forest

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00, Tuesday)

Odds: Evens

Landed a huge pot when beating the high-class Lazzat in Australia in November 2024 and gained his first win since when scoring by five and a half lengths in a 7f Listed contest on his seasonal debut at Haydock in May.

Reverted to sprinting for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot last time and was not beaten far in fifth having initially been outpaced under Cieren Fallon.

Almeraq wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot
Lake Forest (number eight): finished fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stepping back up to seven furlongs looks a big positive on that evidence, and his second in this race last year is probably worth upgrading given he was the only horse to make any inroads from off the pace.

Verdict: Looks a Group 1 horse taking on lesser rivals, and this race has cut up from the confirmation stage. Back.

Silk
Lake Forest15:00 Goodwood
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Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Scandinavia

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.35, Tuesday)

Odds: 10-11

An admirably tough colt who took advantage of the hefty weight allowance for three-year-olds when downing stablemate Illinois and winning this race last year under Wayne Lordan.

Has won all four subsequent starts, grinding out victory in the St Leger at Doncaster in September before claiming 1m6f contests at Navan and Leopardstown this spring and then putting up a career-best performance in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, when edging out the classy Trawlerman in a thriller.

Scandinavia (Ryan Moore) beats Trawlerman (William Buick) in The Gold Cup
Scandinavia (right): renews rivalry with Trawlerman in the Goodwood CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

One pound worse off with that rival as they clash again, and the likes of Amiloc and Lazy Griff are new dangers.

Verdict: Has an unquestionable attitude, but this looks a lot hotter than last year's running and there is a concern that the Gold Cup may have left a mark. Avoid.

Silk
Scandinavia15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Bow Echo

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10, Wednesday)

Odds: 11-10

Unbeaten in five starts, kicking off his three-year-old campaign with a dominant victory over Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before accounting for that rival again in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) beats Gstaad in a thriling finish to the St James's Palace Stakes
Bow Echo (near): faces a third clash with Gstaad in the Sussex StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Had to dig deep to score at Ascot, having initially cruised into contention at the two-furlong marker, and now takes on his elders for the first time – with Opera Ballo a particularly dangerous rival on a track that should suit his positive style of racing.

Verdict: This season's standout three-year-old miler and is better than he showed in the St James's Palace, so looks the one to beat if anywhere near his best. Back.

Silk
Bow Echo16:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Diamond Necklace

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35, Thursday)

Odds: 4-6

Has won all five starts, ending her juvenile campaign with a Group 1 win in the Prix Marcel Boussac and supplementing that in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this year.

Was made to work quite hard to land that latest prize, despite it looking a fairly weak running beforehand, and now takes on her elders for the first time.

Ryan Moore and and groom Siobhan Bergin with Diamond Necklace after her win in the Prix de Diane Longines
Ryan Moore and groom Siobhan Bergin with Diamond Necklace after her win in the Prix de Diane

Trainer Aidan O'Brien has been glowing in his praise building up to this race, however, and she retains scope for improvement compared with most of the Nassau field.

Verdict: Rated superior to main market rivals See The Fire and Friendly Soul and receives 9lb from both horses, so looks set to remain unbeaten. Back.

Silk
Diamond Necklace15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Talk Of New York

HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25, Friday)

Odds: 5-6

Often takes a keen hold in his races but has a lot of ability, as shown when bolting up by five and a half lengths in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May.

Was stepped up to Group 1 level next in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, when again taking a strong pull early but keeping on at the finish for a length and three-quarters third behind Bow Echo and Gstaad.

Bow Echo edges out Gstaad
Talk Of New York (right): third at Group 1 level last timeCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This represents a notable drop in class from that assignment and his Racing Post Ratings have improved with each run, so he looks progressive.

Verdict: Going the right way and should find this a lot easier than last time, but his tendency to take a hold is a concern at the prices. Avoid.

Silk
Talk Of New York14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch 

A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape 

Watch: Glorious Goodwood through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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