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Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?
Joe Eccles looks ahead to the five-day spectacular on the Sussex Downs
Lake Forest
HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00, Tuesday)
Odds: Evens
Landed a huge pot when beating the high-class Lazzat in Australia in November 2024 and gained his first win since when scoring by five and a half lengths in a 7f Listed contest on his seasonal debut at Haydock in May.
Reverted to sprinting for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot last time and was not beaten far in fifth having initially been outpaced under Cieren Fallon.
Stepping back up to seven furlongs looks a big positive on that evidence, and his second in this race last year is probably worth upgrading given he was the only horse to make any inroads from off the pace.
Verdict: Looks a Group 1 horse taking on lesser rivals, and this race has cut up from the confirmation stage. Back.
Scandinavia
Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.35, Tuesday)
Odds: 10-11
An admirably tough colt who took advantage of the hefty weight allowance for three-year-olds when downing stablemate Illinois and winning this race last year under Wayne Lordan.
Has won all four subsequent starts, grinding out victory in the St Leger at Doncaster in September before claiming 1m6f contests at Navan and Leopardstown this spring and then putting up a career-best performance in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, when edging out the classy Trawlerman in a thriller.
One pound worse off with that rival as they clash again, and the likes of Amiloc and Lazy Griff are new dangers.
Verdict: Has an unquestionable attitude, but this looks a lot hotter than last year's running and there is a concern that the Gold Cup may have left a mark. Avoid.
Bow Echo
Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10, Wednesday)
Odds: 11-10
Unbeaten in five starts, kicking off his three-year-old campaign with a dominant victory over Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before accounting for that rival again in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
Had to dig deep to score at Ascot, having initially cruised into contention at the two-furlong marker, and now takes on his elders for the first time – with Opera Ballo a particularly dangerous rival on a track that should suit his positive style of racing.
Verdict: This season's standout three-year-old miler and is better than he showed in the St James's Palace, so looks the one to beat if anywhere near his best. Back.
Diamond Necklace
Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35, Thursday)
Odds: 4-6
Has won all five starts, ending her juvenile campaign with a Group 1 win in the Prix Marcel Boussac and supplementing that in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this year.
Was made to work quite hard to land that latest prize, despite it looking a fairly weak running beforehand, and now takes on her elders for the first time.
Trainer Aidan O'Brien has been glowing in his praise building up to this race, however, and she retains scope for improvement compared with most of the Nassau field.
Verdict: Rated superior to main market rivals See The Fire and Friendly Soul and receives 9lb from both horses, so looks set to remain unbeaten. Back.
Talk Of New York
HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25, Friday)
Odds: 5-6
Often takes a keen hold in his races but has a lot of ability, as shown when bolting up by five and a half lengths in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May.
Was stepped up to Group 1 level next in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, when again taking a strong pull early but keeping on at the finish for a length and three-quarters third behind Bow Echo and Gstaad.
This represents a notable drop in class from that assignment and his Racing Post Ratings have improved with each run, so he looks progressive.
Verdict: Going the right way and should find this a lot easier than last time, but his tendency to take a hold is a concern at the prices. Avoid.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch
A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape
Watch: Glorious Goodwood through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
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- 'I always thought the Sussex would be his main target' - Andrew Balding chases Goodwood Group 1 riches after his King George pinnacle
- Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
- A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work
- WATCH: David Jennings and Jonny Pearson with their top five bets for Goodwood and Galway
- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I always thought the Sussex would be his main target' - Andrew Balding chases Goodwood Group 1 riches after his King George pinnacle