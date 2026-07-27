Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00, Tuesday)

Odds: Evens

Landed a huge pot when beating the high-class Lazzat in Australia in November 2024 and gained his first win since when scoring by five and a half lengths in a 7f Listed contest on his seasonal debut at Haydock in May.

Reverted to sprinting for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot last time and was not beaten far in fifth having initially been outpaced under Cieren Fallon.

Lake Forest (number eight): finished fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stepping back up to seven furlongs looks a big positive on that evidence, and his second in this race last year is probably worth upgrading given he was the only horse to make any inroads from off the pace.

Verdict: Looks a Group 1 horse taking on lesser rivals, and this race has cut up from the confirmation stage. Back.

Lake Forest 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.35, Tuesday)

Odds: 10-11

An admirably tough colt who took advantage of the hefty weight allowance for three-year-olds when downing stablemate Illinois and winning this race last year under Wayne Lordan.

Has won all four subsequent starts, grinding out victory in the St Leger at Doncaster in September before claiming 1m6f contests at Navan and Leopardstown this spring and then putting up a career-best performance in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, when edging out the classy Trawlerman in a thriller.

Scandinavia (right): renews rivalry with Trawlerman in the Goodwood Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

One pound worse off with that rival as they clash again, and the likes of Amiloc and Lazy Griff are new dangers.

Verdict: Has an unquestionable attitude, but this looks a lot hotter than last year's running and there is a concern that the Gold Cup may have left a mark. Avoid.

Scandinavia 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10, Wednesday)



Odds: 11-10

Unbeaten in five starts, kicking off his three-year-old campaign with a dominant victory over Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before accounting for that rival again in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Bow Echo (near): faces a third clash with Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Had to dig deep to score at Ascot, having initially cruised into contention at the two-furlong marker, and now takes on his elders for the first time – with Opera Ballo a particularly dangerous rival on a track that should suit his positive style of racing.

Verdict: This season's standout three-year-old miler and is better than he showed in the St James's Palace, so looks the one to beat if anywhere near his best. Back.

Bow Echo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35, Thursday)



Odds: 4-6

Has won all five starts, ending her juvenile campaign with a Group 1 win in the Prix Marcel Boussac and supplementing that in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this year.

Was made to work quite hard to land that latest prize, despite it looking a fairly weak running beforehand, and now takes on her elders for the first time.

Ryan Moore and groom Siobhan Bergin with Diamond Necklace after her win in the Prix de Diane

Trainer Aidan O'Brien has been glowing in his praise building up to this race, however, and she retains scope for improvement compared with most of the Nassau field.

Verdict: Rated superior to main market rivals See The Fire and Friendly Soul and receives 9lb from both horses, so looks set to remain unbeaten. Back.

Diamond Necklace 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25, Friday)

Odds: 5-6

Often takes a keen hold in his races but has a lot of ability, as shown when bolting up by five and a half lengths in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May.

Was stepped up to Group 1 level next in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, when again taking a strong pull early but keeping on at the finish for a length and three-quarters third behind Bow Echo and Gstaad.

Talk Of New York (right): third at Group 1 level last time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This represents a notable drop in class from that assignment and his Racing Post Ratings have improved with each run, so he looks progressive.

Verdict: Going the right way and should find this a lot easier than last time, but his tendency to take a hold is a concern at the prices. Avoid.

Talk Of New York 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch

A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape

Watch: Glorious Goodwood through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.