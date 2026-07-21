'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood

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Triple Group 1 winner Diamond Necklace is set to headline a formidable team for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 1 races at next week's Qatar Goodwood festival.

Unbeaten in five career starts, Diamond Necklace has been a standout performer for O'Brien this season, winning the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and the Prix de Diane in France.

The three-year-old will make her first start in Britain in next Thursday's Qatar Nassau Stakes , for which she is the 6-4 favourite.

O’Brien said: “She’s a lovely, natural filly. We stepped her up to a mile and a quarter last time, and we felt we would stay there for the minute. She’s doing very well physically and obviously has a great pedigree as she’s by St Mark’s Basilica."

O'Brien does not expect the intricacies of Goodwood to pose a problem for Diamond Necklace, adding: “I think she’ll be fine. She’s a well balanced, medium-sized filly with a good stride. She’s been around Longchamp and Chantilly, both right-handed tracks, so that shouldn't be a problem.

“She looks very special. Everything she’s been asked to do, she’s done very easily and very comfortably. She is obviously in that ‘could be anything’ category."

Qatar Nassau Stakes (Goodwood, 30 July)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Diamond Necklace, 7-2 Estrange, 5 See The Fire, 7 Friendly Soul, 8 Blue Bolt, 10 Legacy Link, Minnie Hauk, Thundering On, 20 Fallen Angel, Johanna Walsh, One Look, Precise, 25 bar.

Scandinavia (nearest) beats Trawlerman in the Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Scandinavia primed for Trawlerman rematch

Scandinavia , who was last seen serving up a thrilling race at Royal Ascot when beating Trawlerman in the Gold Cup, is set to defend his Goodwood Cup crown on Tuesday.

"We were delighted with him in the Gold Cup, and everything has gone well since Ascot," said O'Brien.

“He’ll never win by very far. He just does enough – it’s very hard to gauge how much is in there and that’s the way he has always been. He’s very like Yeats in that way; he’s a high-tempo horse and finds it very easy to go at a high tempo for a long time.”

The star stayer is set to lock horns with the Godolphin runner again in what promises to be another thriller as he bids for the fourth Group 1 victory of his career.

Stablemate Illinois , runner-up to Scandinavia in last year's Goodwood Cup, won the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot and could also run.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Goodwood, July 28)

bet365: 5-6 Scandinavia, 9-4 Trawlerman, 12 Rahiebb, 16 Lazy Griff, Amiloc, Al Riffa, 25 French Master, Carmers, 25 Illinois, 33 bar.

Gstaad (left) will clash with Bow Echo again in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

'Ascot didn't go perfectly for Gstaad'

Another Royal Ascot rematch is on the cards in a mouthwatering Sussex Stakes , with leading three-year-old milers Gstaad and Bow Echo set to renew rivalry.

The pair have met twice already this season, with the George Boughey-trained Bow Echo getting the better of Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas and, most recently, the St James's Palace Stakes at the royal meeting.

O'Brien said: “Gstaad ran a good race at Ascot. He came out of it very well, and we always thought the Sussex was a race that would suit him.”

On the prospect of turning the tables on Bow Echo, O'Brien added: “It is always possible. Things didn’t go perfectly for us at Ascot, and maybe they didn’t for Bow Echo either.

“In the Guineas, we felt we were forced on. We were very forward and had to do our own donkey work, while Bow Echo had lovely cover and everything worked well for him.

“It’s going to be interesting. That’s what makes these races great and we’re looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Puerto Rico , a dual Group 1 winner in France as a juvenile, is also on course for the Sussex Stakes after finishing last of six in the St James's Palace Stakes.

O’Brien said: “Ascot was a complete mess for him. He went forward, and I think he got taken on for the lead. It just all went out the window. We had planned on making the running with him. He won his two Group 1s making the running – it just didn’t work for him on the day and we feel we'll see a different horse this time.”

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood, July 29)

Coral: 11-10 Bow Echo, 3 Opera Ballo, Gstaad, 12 Zeus Olympios, Notable Speech, 14 Ten Bob Tony, 16 Zavateri, 20 Lake Forest, 25 Precise, Docklands 33 True Love, 40 bar.

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