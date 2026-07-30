'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her

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Diamond Necklace is out to defend her unbeaten record in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) , but our tipsters have concerns over her form and fancy Friendly Soul to dent her perfect record.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Friendly Soul enjoyed a fantastic three-year-old campaign, reeling off three unbeaten runs capped by Group 1 success in the Prix de l'Opéra.

After 594 days off the track, she was the victim of a freak incident at Haydock when she put her foot in a drainage hole and then produced a credible effort to finish third in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes despite being denied a clear run.

Kealy is unconvinced that Diamond Necklace, who has raced exclusively in France this season, is worth her short price and has had a "proper" bet on Friendly Soul.

Speaking on Racing Post's preview show In The Know , Kealy said: "I think she's a spectacularly bad price. The pool of horses she has beaten isn't massive and I don't think many of them are that good. There are question marks about the three-year-olds, especially the fillies, and I've had a proper bet on Friendly Soul.

"I think she's got a proper chance. Obviously things went badly wrong at Haydock and last time they went badly wrong at Ascot. I'm not saying she would have beaten Blue Bolt, but she would have been right on her heels. She was very unlucky.

"There must be a reason why they brought her back, as she was off for a long while, and she's the one to beat."

Diamond Necklace (near): won the Prix de Diane when she was last seen Credit: France Galop/ScoopDyga

Tom Segal agreed with Kealy and has doubts about the strength of Diamond Necklace's form.

He said: "Friendly Soul has exceptionally good form from two years ago and she looked as good as ever at Ascot.

"I think she's going to run a massive race and we just don't know how good Diamond Necklace is. She's won all her races and she could end up in the Arc, but at the moment, I don't think she's achieved anything like enough to be 4-6."

More insight from In The Know

It just struck me that Aidan O'Brien wins all the two-year-old races and his one here is 8-1. He's beautifully bred, won his maiden by a long way at Naas and I thought, 'Why am I trying to make things more difficult for myself?' He's in every good two-year-old race coming up.

Segal is keen on Man's Best Friend in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes (2.25)

I thought Geryon had a very good chance of winning this. I think he has the best form and I don't think it's even close. The question is whether he'll stay a mile and a half, but I think he'll get it standing on his head. He should have won his last three races. Younger horses who have form with older horses at this point of the season are a must for me.

Segal is expecting to see a big performance from Geryon in the Gordon Stakes (3.00)

Chris Mason has had 11 runners with first-time cheekpieces in the last seven years and he's had four winners, two seconds and a third - three of those winners are relations to Truly Glamorous

Kealy likes the look of Truly Glamorous in the 5f handicap (4.10)

I know he was behind The Ginger Kid last time but I think he's better than that and it was a better run on very fast ground at Doncaster in a biggish field. He has a reasonable chance if the draw isn't an absolute killer.

Kealy has picked a 20-1 shot in Cash Cove for the 7f nursery (4.45)

Read more:

'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood

'She poses a big threat to Diamond Necklace' - why this horse can win on day three of Glorious Goodwood

'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide

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