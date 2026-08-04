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Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
A multiple Scandinavian champion jockey has been slapped with a 22-day ban for his ride on Lamborghini Bf in last week's King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.
Elione Chaves, who is originally from Brazil, used his whip eight times in the 5f Group 2 on the Fredrik Reuterskiold-trained five-year-old, who finished sixth behind American Affair.
With it being a Class 1 contest, and having hit Lamborghini Bf twice above the permitted level, the penalty was doubled. He will be suspended between August 18 and September 8.
The BHA's whip review committee report said: "Elione Chaves, the rider of Lamborghini Bf, was found to have used his whip twice above the permitted level of six, down the shoulder in the forehand position with his hand off the reins and without giving his mount time to respond from half a furlong out.
"Taking into account that this was a Class 1 race, the penalty in respect of being above the permitted level was double. He will be suspended for 22 days from Tuesday, August 18, to Tuesday, September 8 inclusive."
Chaves is one of Scandinavia's most decorated active jockeys. He is an eight-time champion jockey in Sweden and has also won a title in Denmark.
However, the whip has not been allowed to be used in races for encouragement in Sweden and Denmark since 2022. It also cannot be used in the fellow Scandinavian country of Norway.
Chaves is not the first Brazilian-born jockey to be given a hefty ban for use of the whip in Britain this year.
Diego Lima was suspended for 24 days for his ride on the Diego Dias-trained Ranting Duke in a 6f novice contest at York's Dante meeting.
He used the whip 11 times in the final two furlongs, five times above the permitted level of six strokes, as well as in the incorrect place, and had previously picked up a two-day ban for using his whip inappropriately in the stalls.
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
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