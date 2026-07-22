Scandinavia and Trawlerman confirmed to renew rivalry in the Goodwood Cup next week

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Scandinavia and Trawlerman are on track to renew their rivalry after the pair were confirmed for Tuesday's Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup .

Aidan O'Brien's Scandinavia got the better of his older rival when battling back to land one of Royal Ascot's most thrilling finishes, beating Trawlerman by a head in the Gold Cup.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman headed to Ascot without a prep run, unlike Scandinavia, and John Gosden said afterwards this "cost him."

Yeats won the Goodwood Cup twice for Ballydoyle, and O'Brien likened Scandinavia to the great stayer, saying: "He's very like Yeats in that way. He's a high-tempo horse and finds it very easy to go at a high tempo for a long time."

Also confirmed for the Goodwood Cup is the Roger Varian-trained Rahiebb , who won the Yorkshire Cup before finishing well behind Scandinavia and Trawlerman at Royal Ascot. Varian remains convinced he can develop into a top-class stayer and the drop back in trip is expected to suit.

Last year's Derby runner-up Lazy Griff is also in the mix but Mike Prince, partner and director of operations at Middleham Park Racing (owners), sees Scandinavia and Trawlerman as a "different test."

He said: "He saw out two miles well at Sandown last time but it may be that a mile and six furlongs is his optimum trip, so the Irish St Leger is in our minds for later in the year post Goodwood.

"He acquitted himself at Group 1 level as a three-year-old but taking on quality campaigners like Scandinavia and Trawlerman will be a different test for him. He’s a Group 1 performer, though, and should be running in Group 1 races."

Goodwood Cup confirmations

Amiloc Ralph Beckett

French Master John and Thady Gosden

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Lazy Griff Charlie Johnston

Scandinavia Aidan O'Brien

Rahiebb Roger Varian

Trawlerman John and Thady Gosden

Miss Alpilles Ed Walker

Lake Forest heads confirmations for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes

Witness Stand beats Lake Forest in the Lennox Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

William Haggas will be hoping a drop in class and a return to seven furlongs can see Lake Forest come out on top after the five-year-old was confirmed for Tuesday's Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes .

His latest start came in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he finished fifth over six furlongs.

Lake Forest was runner-up in last year's Lennox, finishing behind Witness Stand , who has also been confirmed by Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. The training partnership, which recently announced it will split next month, will be hoping to bow out on a memorable high.

Witness Stand has failed to add to his Group 2 success in seven subsequent starts and will need to improve on his sixth-place finish as favourite in the Listed City Plate Stakes at Chester last time out.

Several of the confirmed runners also hold entries in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes the following day, including the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave.

Earlier this week, Balding said: "Depending on the ground, we could go for the Lennox Stakes with Never So Brave . He's still in the Sussex Stakes, and we'll have a look at that, while there's also the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury."

Never So Brave won the Buckingham Palace Stakes last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Zavateri is another to have been confirmed for the Lennox while retaining a Sussex Stakes entry, although trainer Eve Johnson Houghton has indicated the Group 1 is the preferred target as the colt returns from a setback.

Last year's shock 150-1 Sussex Stakes winner Qirat also features among the Lennox confirmations while remaining in contention to defend his Group 1 crown.

Wathnan Racing's Paborus and Marvelman , who filled the first two places in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes last time, also remain in contention.

Lennox Stakes confirmations

Chicago Critic Johnny Murtagh

Holguin Hamad Al Jehani

Lake Forest William Haggas

Marvelman Andrew Balding

Never So Brave Andrew Balding

Paborus Ed Bethell

Poet Master Karl Burke

Qirat Ralph Beckett

Rogue Diplomat James Owen

Room Service Jamie Osborne

Witness Stand Richard Newland and Jamie Insole

Flora Of Bermuda Andrew Balding

Ardisia Hugo Palmer

Lord Britain Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos

Saber Strike William Haggas

Zavateri Eve Johnson Houghton

Read more . . .

David Egan to continue riding for Amo - but owners to adopt best available policy for big-race runners

'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood

'It’s no secret that we face significant challenges' - Simon Cox confirmed as the new chair of the BHA

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.