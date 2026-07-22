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Scandinavia and Trawlerman confirmed to renew rivalry in the Goodwood Cup next week
Scandinavia and Trawlerman are on track to renew their rivalry after the pair were confirmed for Tuesday's Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.
Aidan O'Brien's Scandinavia got the better of his older rival when battling back to land one of Royal Ascot's most thrilling finishes, beating Trawlerman by a head in the Gold Cup.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman headed to Ascot without a prep run, unlike Scandinavia, and John Gosden said afterwards this "cost him."
Yeats won the Goodwood Cup twice for Ballydoyle, and O'Brien likened Scandinavia to the great stayer, saying: "He's very like Yeats in that way. He's a high-tempo horse and finds it very easy to go at a high tempo for a long time."
Also confirmed for the Goodwood Cup is the Roger Varian-trained Rahiebb, who won the Yorkshire Cup before finishing well behind Scandinavia and Trawlerman at Royal Ascot. Varian remains convinced he can develop into a top-class stayer and the drop back in trip is expected to suit.
Last year's Derby runner-up Lazy Griff is also in the mix but Mike Prince, partner and director of operations at Middleham Park Racing (owners), sees Scandinavia and Trawlerman as a "different test."
He said: "He saw out two miles well at Sandown last time but it may be that a mile and six furlongs is his optimum trip, so the Irish St Leger is in our minds for later in the year post Goodwood.
"He acquitted himself at Group 1 level as a three-year-old but taking on quality campaigners like Scandinavia and Trawlerman will be a different test for him. He’s a Group 1 performer, though, and should be running in Group 1 races."
Goodwood Cup confirmations
Amiloc Ralph Beckett
French Master John and Thady Gosden
Illinois Aidan O'Brien
Lazy Griff Charlie Johnston
Scandinavia Aidan O'Brien
Rahiebb Roger Varian
Trawlerman John and Thady Gosden
Miss Alpilles Ed Walker
Lake Forest heads confirmations for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes
William Haggas will be hoping a drop in class and a return to seven furlongs can see Lake Forest come out on top after the five-year-old was confirmed for Tuesday's Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes.
His latest start came in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he finished fifth over six furlongs.
Lake Forest was runner-up in last year's Lennox, finishing behind Witness Stand, who has also been confirmed by Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. The training partnership, which recently announced it will split next month, will be hoping to bow out on a memorable high.
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Witness Stand has failed to add to his Group 2 success in seven subsequent starts and will need to improve on his sixth-place finish as favourite in the Listed City Plate Stakes at Chester last time out.
Several of the confirmed runners also hold entries in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes the following day, including the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave.
Earlier this week, Balding said: "Depending on the ground, we could go for the Lennox Stakes with Never So Brave. He's still in the Sussex Stakes, and we'll have a look at that, while there's also the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury."
Zavateri is another to have been confirmed for the Lennox while retaining a Sussex Stakes entry, although trainer Eve Johnson Houghton has indicated the Group 1 is the preferred target as the colt returns from a setback.
Last year's shock 150-1 Sussex Stakes winner Qirat also features among the Lennox confirmations while remaining in contention to defend his Group 1 crown.
Wathnan Racing's Paborus and Marvelman, who filled the first two places in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes last time, also remain in contention.
Lennox Stakes confirmations
Chicago Critic Johnny Murtagh
Holguin Hamad Al Jehani
Lake Forest William Haggas
Marvelman Andrew Balding
Never So Brave Andrew Balding
Paborus Ed Bethell
Poet Master Karl Burke
Qirat Ralph Beckett
Rogue Diplomat James Owen
Room Service Jamie Osborne
Witness Stand Richard Newland and Jamie Insole
Flora Of Bermuda Andrew Balding
Ardisia Hugo Palmer
Lord Britain Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos
Saber Strike William Haggas
Zavateri Eve Johnson Houghton
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