Ryan Moore relishing Gold Cup rematch with Trawlerman and believes Scandinavia could be even better at Goodwood

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Ryan Moore is relishing another epic battle between his Goodwood Cup contender Scandinavia and Trawlerman , and is confident there is plenty more to come from his mount ahead of the eagerly anticipated Ascot Gold Cup rematch.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old got the better of his Godolphin-owned rival by a head in the feature at last month's royal meeting, and he is evens with Sky Bet to land the £500,000 Al Shaqab-sponsored contest on day one of the fixture.

Trawlerman is 2-1 to reverse the form with his Ascot conqueror, but Moore retains full faith in Scandinavia, who is bidding to become the first horse since Stradivarius in 2018 to successfully defend his Goodwood Cup crown.

He said: "Scandinavia didn’t look to have much to spare over Trawlerman at Ascot, but he’s a four-year-old who’s still open to further progress. He also won this race last year, so we know the course and distance holds no fears.

"Trawlerman’s first run of the year was in the Gold Cup, so there is a school of thought that he could improve for that race. He’s a very consistent, high-class horse and I’m sure we’ll have another good battle."

Moore pinpointed Rahiebb as a possible danger Credit: Getty Images

Roger Varian's Rahiebb is the next best in the betting as he steps down in trip from his Ascot Gold Cup disappointment, and Moore has assessed the remainder of the eight-runner field.

Speaking to World Pool, he said: "Those two look to have a bit of a gap on the field, though maybe Lazy Griff is the interesting one being slightly unexposed. French Master ran well enough in the Queen Alexandra behind Illinois, but still has plenty to find, while Rahiebb will need to be suited by the step back to be a danger."

Moore's first ride on day one of Glorious Goodwood comes on board Haffner in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes. The Justify juvenile went one better than his Curragh second-place finish when winning impressively at Newmarket this month.

Moore partners Haffner (green) in the Vintage Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He’s over the same trip here as Newmarket, and I think Goodwood will suit," said Moore, who last won this race with Battleground in 2020.

"This is a fair step up in grade, but the Godolphin horse, Al Hudaiba, has to carry a penalty for winning the Superlative Stakes, where he beat Abraham Lincoln, so that makes things a bit harder for him this time."

"Pikachu was just behind him in third in that same race, so looks to have a chance again, while Undiscovered and Doctor’s Rascal come here unbeaten after nice wins in novice company. Ruler’s Control was last seen finishing fourth in the Windsor Castle, so isn’t out of this either."

The riders' other engagement on the card is with the Richard Hughes-trained Severn Councils in the 6f maiden.

Read these next:

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Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything

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