'People probably thought it was a bit mad' - Katie Scott dreaming big after scoring with first Goodwood runner

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Katie Scott's speculative entry in the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye now looks anything but far-fetched after Naana's Shadow , her first runner at Goodwood, made the more than seven-hour trip from the Scottish Borders worthwhile with an impressive win in the 5f handicap.

The three-year-old is one of 21 horses Scott trains from her base in Galashiels and, alongside the 92-rated Figjam , the daughter of Havana Grey has helped to put the trainer on the map, winning four times this season, including Epsom's 3YO Dash in June.

"It's our first runner at Goodwood," said Scott. "We're only a small yard and just to have runners competing at this level is unbelievable. Come Tuesday, we could have two horses rated over 100 in the yard, which is absolutely amazing.

"I stayed at Fontwell on Tuesday and here last night. I just felt it's a long way for us and to do it in one day was a bit much for her. I'm going to sleep a few hours here tonight and then set off in the early hours. I've got runners at Musselburgh tomorrow."

On whether winning at a big meeting could lead to new owners, Scott added: "You think when you have a big winner the phone will be going on the Monday, but it doesn't really. As long as we look after the ones we've got, we'll hopefully keep doing well."

Katie Scott: a trip to France could be looming Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Naana's Shadow has gone up 22lb since finishing down the field in a fillies' handicap on her reappearance in April, with wins at Catterick, Epsom and York, meaning she may step out of handicap company as her connections try to find some black type.

"I thought it was a big ask today," said Scott. "She's not the biggest filly but she's got a big heart. I galloped her myself on Friday and I thought she'd improved since her run at York. I told the owner quietly, but otherwise kept it to myself. That was amazing.

"I put her in the Abbaye yesterday, which people probably thought was a bit mad. There's a nice Listed race at Cork in four weeks. If she goes to York, it would have to be another handicap and we want to get black type with her at some point."

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