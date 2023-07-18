Nostrum set to swerve Sussex clash with Paddington and head for Group 1 test in Prix Jacques le Marois

Such is the menacing presence of Paddington in Goodwood's Qatar Sussex Stakes that connections of last week's impressive July festival winner Nostrum are favouring a tilt at next month's Prix Jacques le Marois instead.

Nostrum had not been seen since being sent off joint-favourite alongside Chaldean for last year's Dewhurst, in which he finished third, but made light work of his first start for 278 days by routing a strong field in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes over a mile.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt showed enough on his belated comeback to earn a crack at a Group 1 next, but the twin factors of the supremely talented Paddington in the Sussex and an extra ten days to recover have connections favouring the Deauville Group 1, which could also feature Queen Anne one-two Triple Time and Inspiral.