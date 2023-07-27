Nostrum confirmed for potential Sussex showdown with Paddington and Inspiral

Exciting three-year-old Nostrum features among confirmations for the Qatar Sussex Stakes and could be set to take on Paddington at Goodwood.

The Juddmonte colt looked ripe for a return to Group 1 company when winning a Listed race at the Newmarket July meeting in good style by three lengths, on his first outing since he was beaten favourite for the Dewhurst Stakes nine months previously.

The Prix Jacques Le Marois on August 14 was an alternative option for Nostrum, should he have been thought to need more time to recover from those exertions by trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

But he was confirmed for next Wednesday's Sussex, putting him on course for a potential clash with Aidan O'Brien's Paddington who has rattled up a Group 1 hat-trick in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Coral-Eclipse since May.

Queen Anne second Inspiral was also confirmed for a race in which Paddington is 1-2 favourite with Coral.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "After three successive top-level wins, Paddington is a red-hot favourite to make it four in a row in next week's Qatar Sussex Stakes, although just how short the Ballydoyle colt is sent off will depend on whether or not Inspiral and Nostrum line up against him at Goodwood.

"If neither of the pair takes up the challenge, Paddington's odds could get somewhere near the 1-6 Baaeed was sent off at in last year's Sussex."

Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday 3.35, Goodwood):

Coral: 1-2 Paddington, 4 Inspiral, Nostrum, 6 Modern Games, 14 Kinross, 16 Chindit, 20 Facteur Cheval, 33 Aldaary, Charyn, 40 Berkshire Shadow

