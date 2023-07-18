Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

Nostrum camp weigh up whether to swerve Sussex clash with Paddington and head for Group 1 test in France

Nostrum -Ryan Moore wins The Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Newmarket 13.7.2023 Â©Mark Cranhamphoto.com
Nostrum: Deauville could be the next stop after his impressive return at NewmarketCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

So menacing is the presence of Paddington in Goodwood's Qatar Sussex Stakes that connections of last week's devastating July festival winner Nostrum are giving consideration to a tilt at next month's Prix Jacques le Marois instead.

Nostrum had not been seen since being sent off joint-favourite alongside Chaldean for last year's Dewhurst, in which he finished third, but made light work of his first start for 278 days by routing a strong field in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes over a mile.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt showed enough on his belated comeback to earn a crack at a Group 1 next, but the twin factors of the supremely talented Paddington in the Sussex and an extra ten days to recover have connections pondering the attractions of the Deauville Group 1, which could also feature Queen Anne winner Triple Time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 16:04, 19 July 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood