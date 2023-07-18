Nostrum camp weigh up whether to swerve Sussex clash with Paddington and head for Group 1 test in France

So menacing is the presence of Paddington in Goodwood's Qatar Sussex Stakes that connections of last week's devastating July festival winner Nostrum are giving consideration to a tilt at next month's Prix Jacques le Marois instead.

Nostrum had not been seen since being sent off joint-favourite alongside Chaldean for last year's Dewhurst, in which he finished third, but made light work of his first start for 278 days by routing a strong field in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes over a mile.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt showed enough on his belated comeback to earn a crack at a Group 1 next, but the twin factors of the supremely talented Paddington in the Sussex and an extra ten days to recover have connections pondering the attractions of the Deauville Group 1, which could also feature Queen Anne winner Triple Time.