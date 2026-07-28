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'Martin Pipe always used to say that if you run them on consecutive days, they run better on the second day' - Lake Forest and Qirat set to return to Goodwood
Maureen Haggas cited the legendary Martin Pipe as she confirmed that Lake Forest will take his chance in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, just 24 hours after winning the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.
Ridden by Cieren Fallon, who will again be in the saddle for the day two feature, the five-year-old produced a strong turn of foot to hold off Rogue Diplomat by a neck, and Haggas sees no reason why he cannot make a rapid return to action.
"Why not?" she said, when asked if her husband William's Lake Forest will step up to a mile and take on the likes of Bow Echo and Gstaad. "He's a five-year-old gelding, and he's not got to travel anywhere. We don't know about a mile, but he stays the seven furlongs well. Anything can happen overnight, but that's the plan anyway.
"They didn't go like we thought they would. There wasn't lots of pace, but I think he's done really well. He's totally different since he was gelded."
The yard recently ran Caraway over consecutive days at Leicester and Yarmouth, and Haggas cited 15-time champion jumps trainer Martin Pipe as an example when discussing Lake Forest running again.
She said: "We do it once or twice a year. We did it with a filly the other night. She was second both times, but she was better the second night. Martin Pipe always used to say that if you run them on consecutive days, they run better on the second day. If you have a day in between, they're not good, and I don't know why."
Qirat, who finished one and a quarter lengths behind Lake Forest in the Lennox Stakes, will also feature in the Group 1, with Ralph Beckett keen to give his five-year-old another go in a race he won last year at odds of 150-1.
The pair will follow in the footsteps of So Beloved, who finished 11th and sixth in the two races for David O'Meara in 2018, and Beckett said: "He's run well and I'm pleased with him. We could've done with a stronger gallop, but he has done well, and he'll run again in the Sussex providing he's all well. There's no reason not to; they do it all week in Galway."
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
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