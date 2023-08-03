Lochsong, Battaash . . . history suggests Highfield Princess has every chance of a Nunthorpe repeat

Highfield Princess warmed up for the defence of her Nunthorpe Stakes title in perfect fashion with a dominant victory in the King George Qatar Stakes, one of the best springboards for the York Group 1 later this month.

Trained by John Quinn and owned by John Fairley, the popular mare was brilliant at Glorious Goodwood and is now the 2-1 favourite (from 11-4) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the 5f contest on August 25.

A sublime winner of the Nunthorpe last year, Highfield Princess will now bid to emulate two star females who followed up at York after winning the King George. The great Lochsong completed the double in 1993, while star Australian Ortensia matched that feat in 2012.

The King George-Nunthorpe double is not just confined to great mares, as the sensational Battaash proved when achieving a remarkable 'double double' at Glorious Goodwood and the Ebor festival in 2019 and 2020.

Fillies and mares have an exceptional record in the Nunthorpe. Since 2010, seven fillies or mares have landed the race, winning eight runnings in total, with six of those coming in the last decade. Margot Did (2011), Ortensia (2012), Jwala (2013), Mecca's Angel (2015 and 2016), Marsha (2017), Winter Power (2021) and Highfield Princess (2022) form an intimidating roll of honour.

There have been three back-to-back winners of the Nunthorpe this century: Borderlescott, Mecca's Angel and Battaash.

Everything looks in place for Highfield Princess to again be crowned the sprint queen of the Knavesmire.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (August 25, York)

Paddy Power: 2 Highfield Princess, 3 Bradsell, 8 Dramatised, 10 Little Big Bear, 12 Art Power, Twilight Calls, 14 Azure Blue, 16 bar

Read these next:

'Utterly phenomenal' Highfield Princess 2-1 for the Nunthorpe after scintillating display in King George Stakes

Nostrum beaten as Epictetus and Frankie Dettori stun odds-on favourite in Thoroughbred Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.