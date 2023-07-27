Jack Channon: Caernarfon has the turn of foot to challenge Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa in Nassau

Caernarfon has bounced out of her latest run at Royal Ascot leaving trainer Jack Channon counting down the days until the Oaks third takes on multiple Group 1 winners Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa in the Qatar Nassau Stakes next Thursday.

The daughter of Cityscape might already have come up against Blue Rose Cen, but connections opted not to go to France for the Prix de Diane, instead giving her an extra few days to recover from her Epsom endeavours.

Caernarfon finished sixth behind Waipiro in a messy Hampton Court Stakes at the royal meeting, but Channon feels she ran much better than at first glance.